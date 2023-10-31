Apple Brings M3 to the iMac 24-inch

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The M3 chip features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, with support for up to 24GB RAM. Multitasking will be easy with the M3 chip-powered iMac. Apple said that with the iMac 24-inch (powered by an M3 chip), users will be able to edit and playback up to 12 streams of 4K video, which is 3x more than before.

Highlights

  • Apple has brought the latest M3 chip to the iMac.
  • There’s a 4.5k Retina Display that features 5x pixels than the bestselling 24-inch all-in-one PC, Apple said
  • Let’s talk about the price and the features/specifications of the M3-powered iMac.

Apple has brought the latest M3 chip to the iMac. One of the key statements made by the company was, “iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1.” Of course, during the event, the talks were all about how many times is the latest iMac faster than the previous generations. But that’s not what we will be talking about. Let’s talk about the price and the features/specifications of the M3-powered iMac.




Read More - Apple Brings New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips

What’s New with the M3-Powered iMac 24-inch

Read More - Apple Discontinues MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch with M1 Pro and M1 Max Chips

There’s a 4.5k Retina Display that features 5x pixels than the bestselling 24-inch all-in-one PC, Apple said. The maximum brightness supported by the M3 iMac is 500nits. There’s a 1080p camera and to keep the product aesthetic, there are matched accessories and Touch ID.

The iMac now also supports Wi-Fi 6E, not something Indians enjoy at the moment, but at least it is future-proof. There’s Bluetooth 5.3 support and four USB Type-C ports, including two Thunderbolt ports for superfast data transfer.

The new iMac will run on macOS Sonoma out of the box. So will the new MacBook Pro models.

iMac 24-inch Price in India

The iMac 24-inch with M3 is now available for pre-orders in India and will go on open sale from November 7, 2023. The iMac with 8-core GPU starts at Rs 1,34,900 and will be available in green, silver, blue, and pink colours.

The iMac 24-inch with M3 having 10-core GPU starts at Rs 1,54,900 and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver colours.

