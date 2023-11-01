Six New Films to Stream on OTT to Kick Off November



With a slate of films available for streaming in the first week of November, OTT platforms promise a cinematic treat for streaming fans. From thrilling action adventures to touching dramas and intriguing crime mysteries, these films have something for everyone. Join us as we delve into the intriguing world of these new releases, each of which is destined to captivate fans in its own unique way.

Here are the new films available on OTT in the first week of November:

A Haunting in Venice

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, this crime and horror thriller stars Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, and Riccardo Scamarcio. Set in post-World War II Venice, retired investigator Hercule Poirot hesitantly attends a seance. When a murder occurs among the visitors, Poirot must come out of retirement to solve the mystery and apprehend the murderer.

Release date: 31 October 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Are You OK Baby?

Directed by Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, this Tamil language family drama stars Samuthirakani, Abhirami Gopikumar, Mysskin, Adukalam Naren, Pavel Navageethan, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Ashok Kumar, and Mullaiyarasi. It presents a moving narrative about adoption that becomes a conflict between adoptive parents and the birth mother. With the media involved, the matter escalates into legal disputes and emotional upheaval, culminating in a nail-biting courtroom battle.

Release date: 31 October 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Locked In

Directed by Nour Wazzi and starring Famke Janssen, Anna Friel, Finn Cole, Alex Hassell, Rose Williams, and Guy Robbins, "Locked In" tells a fascinating story of strife. Lina, an unhappy wife, is despised by her affluent and heartless mother-in-law, Katherine. This tumultuous relationship triggers a chain of events that includes a love triangle, a murder, and a diabolical conspiracy to ruin Lina's life, heightening the drama and tension.

Release date: 1 November 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Skanda

"Skanda" is a Telugu film directed by Boyapati Srinu that combines action and romance. The film features Ram Pothineni, Sree Leela, Prince Cecil, Gautami Tadimalla, Indraja, Srikanth Meka, Sharath Lohitashwa, Prudhvi Raj, and Saiee Manjrekar. It tells the story of a prodigal son from a respectable family who takes on two political rivals and forms unexpected bonds with their daughters in the process, resulting in a captivating and emotionally charged storyline.

Release date: 2 November 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Nyad

Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and starring Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Karly Rothenberg, and Jeena Yi, "Nyad" tells the extraordinary true-life story of athlete Diana Nyad. Diana fulfilled a lifelong dream by swimming 110 miles from Cuba to Florida at the age of 60. Her journey exemplifies determination and friendship, as she accomplishes this remarkable goal with the unwavering support of her closest friend and coach. The film is expected to debut on OTT as indicated below.

Release date: 3 November 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

MAD

Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the romantic comedy-drama "MAD" features Raghu Babu, Anudeep K.V., Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopika Udayan, Vishnu Oi, and Muralidhar Goud, in addition to Sangeeth Shobhan. The story is set in an engineering college and revolves around the mischievous antics of students in a dormitory and their personal issues. The film is expected to debut on Netflix this week.