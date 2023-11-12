Ciena Ships 100,000 WaveLogic 5 Extreme Modems Globally



Hanover-based Ciena announced last week that it has surpassed 100,000 shipments of WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) programmable 800 G technology modems, enabling metro, long-haul, and submarine networks worldwide to meet the increasing demands for bandwidth while being more energy-efficient.

Ciena WaveLogic 5 Extreme

Ciena states that WL5e has introduced new levels of scale, programmability, and energy advantages for service and content providers globally, offering programmable capacity from 200 G to 800 G, and the ability to evolve to high-speed, ubiquitous 400 GbE connectivity across any path in the network. Ciena also offers the WaveLogic 5 Nano family of footprint-optimised solutions, consisting of 100-400 G pluggable coherent optics.

The networking solutions company also presented key facts about its WL5e product, which has been shipped to more than 250 customers across 68 countries worldwide. Reportedly, 100,000 WL5e modems are transmitting more than 50 Petabits per second of data, equivalent to the entire world streaming an HD video simultaneously, with capacity remaining.

Delivering Capacity Since Introduction

"Since its introduction in 2008, the WaveLogic line of products has delivered up to 40 times more capacity over fibre and more than a 90 percent reduction in Watts per Gbps for Ciena customers," Ciena said in a press release.

Regarding energy usage, the company said, "The energy efficiency savings from the 100,000 WL5e modem shipments are equal to more than 82,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions avoided annually, comparable to not using 9 million gallons of gasoline."

Ciena's WaveLogic 6 Technology

Commenting on the milestone, Ciena said, "To reach this milestone of 100,000 WaveLogic 5 Extreme modems shipped is hugely significant for Ciena, and a testament to both the quality of our technology and the size of our global footprint. Our pursuit to push the boundaries of optical performance is far from over, and we're pleased to say customers have already made purchase orders for our next-generation WaveLogic 6 technology, which we'll begin shipping next year."

As reported by TelecomTalk in February 2023, Ciena unveiled WaveLogic 6 which will support up to 1.6 Tbps single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments, 800 Gbps over the longest links, and energy-efficient 800 G pluggables across 1000 km distances.