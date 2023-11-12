4iG to Invest HUF 150 Billion in Digital Infrastructure of Hungary by 2028

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

4iG Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Hungary to enhance the telecommunications infrastructure in support of the government's economic policy.

Highlights

  • 4iG to make gigabit-capable networks available in an additional 1.1 million households.
  • 4iG to deploy high-capacity 5G technology in key areas.
  • Government to abolish utility tax and telecommunications surcharge on communications operators.

Follow Us

4iG to Invest HUF 150 Billion in Digital Infrastructure of Hungary by 2028
In an exchange filing on Thursday, the 4iG Group announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Hungary. This agreement will involve the telecom company enhancing the telecommunications infrastructure to support the implementation of the government's economic policy, which aims to boost domestic and international competitiveness and aligns with the National Digitalisation Strategy.

Also Read: NMHH Awards 32 GHz Spectrum Licences to Major Telcos in Hungary




4iG Commits to Network Investments

In support of the Hungarian Government's digitalisation goals, 4iG Group said the company has made four key commitments, which include investments, network expansion, broadband access/HD television services, and 5G deployment.

As part of its contribution, the 4iG Group has announced plans to implement mobile and fixed network investments worth HUF 150 billion in Hungary by 2028. This initiative will result in gigabit-capable networks being available in an additional 1.1 million households. Currently, 4iG provides gigabit services through the use of fixed and high-speed 5G wireless technologies (Fixed Wireless Access).

Also Read: 4iG Group to Sell DIGI Mobile Infrastructure to Pro-M

4iG will make broadband internet and HD television services available to nearly 100 percent of the population. Additionally, the company plans to deploy high-capacity 5G technology in key areas, including Budapest, county seats, and major transport routes, deploying at least 1,000 base stations.

Government Support

To facilitate these goals, the Government of Hungary will eliminate the utility tax on communications operators from January 1, 2024, and the telecommunications surcharge from January 1, 2025.

Also Read: Magyar Telekom and Hungarian Government Renew Commitment to Digital Transformation

Contributions by 4iG

"4iG will leverage its skills and expertise to propel small and medium-sized enterprises, expedite the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), enhance energy efficiency, implement digital initiatives in the state and education sectors, foster innovation and research, and modernise systems in health, defence, and law enforcement," said the company in a statement.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I've been watching Twinkling Watermelon ( my first kdrama ). I was not expecting that I would like it, but…

Five Exciting Korean Dramas Streaming in November 2023

Faraz :

Also we have not got any Telecom Subscription Data for last 3 months. Why TRAI delaying in that !?

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Nikhil and others informed that months ago and we concluded that Vi won't roll-out 5G until Jio free unlimited 5G…

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Who needs 720p in that small display... For YouTube 240p is more than enough & whatever is the minimum resolution…

JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

krchahar :

From which link we can check the free mobile numbers which can be allotted to some new customer?

Telcos Can't be Stopped to Reissue Deactivated Numbers: Supreme Court

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments