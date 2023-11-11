Phoenix Tower International to Acquire 1,300 Mobile Towers From Liberty Latin America

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Liberty Latin America has sold approximately 1,300 mobile tower sites across six markets in the Caribbean and Panama to Phoenix Tower International for USD 407 million.

Highlights

  • Proceeds will be used to reduce debt and invest in businesses.
  • Agreement includes coverage extension arrangements.
  • Transaction expected to close within three to six months.

Follow Us

Phoenix Tower International Acquires 1,300 Mobile Towers From Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America (LLA) followed the publication of its third-quarter results yesterday with the announcement of reaching an agreement with Phoenix Tower International (PTI) to monetise approximately 1,300 mobile tower sites across six markets in the Caribbean and Panama. The transaction also includes arrangements to extend coverage, with an additional 500 sites to be built by both companies over the next five years.

Also Read: Phoenix Tower International Expands Footprint in France With Acquisition of 1,978 Sites




Geographic Expansion

LLA is reported to monetise tower sites across Panama, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Barbados, and the British Virgin Islands. Taking these commitments into account, the total proceeds now amount to USD 407 million and are expected to be used to reduce debt and further invest in the company's businesses, said LLA.

Also Read: Cellnex to Sell Private Networks Unit to Boldyn Networks

Liberty Latin America commented, "We are pleased to work with a high-quality partner with extensive operating experience in our region in PTI and reach an agreement that crystallises the value of our mobile tower infrastructure assets. In addition, the long-term lease agreements and ongoing coverage extension will enable us to continue delivering leading mobile services to our customers and support network expansion, including future 5G deployment plans across the Caribbean and Latin America, while lowering capital costs associated with these assets."

"This transaction strengthens PTI's presence in existing markets while representing new market expansion for PTI in the markets of The Bahamas, BVI, and Barbados," said Phoenix Tower International.

Also Read: Phoenix Tower International to Acquire NOVEC GmbH and Enter the German Market

Expected Closure

According to the joint statement, the terms of the transaction include long-term Master Lease Agreements for each market for LLA's continued use of the telecommunications tower infrastructure following the completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur within three to six months, subject to customary conditions and certain government approvals.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I've been watching Twinkling Watermelon ( my first kdrama ). I was not expecting that I would like it, but…

Five Exciting Korean Dramas Streaming in November 2023

Faraz :

Also we have not got any Telecom Subscription Data for last 3 months. Why TRAI delaying in that !?

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Nikhil and others informed that months ago and we concluded that Vi won't roll-out 5G until Jio free unlimited 5G…

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Who needs 720p in that small display... For YouTube 240p is more than enough & whatever is the minimum resolution…

JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

krchahar :

From which link we can check the free mobile numbers which can be allotted to some new customer?

Telcos Can't be Stopped to Reissue Deactivated Numbers: Supreme Court

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments