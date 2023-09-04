Phoenix Tower International Expands Footprint in France With Acquisition of 1,978 Sites



The telecom infrastructure company, Phoenix Tower International (PTI), announced that it has expanded its footprint in Europe. The telecom infrastructure company has expanded its business in France. According to the statement, PTI closed two transactions, acquiring 1,978 sites in densely populated urban areas across France.

PTI Expansion in France

The acquisitions comprise 1,226 sites hosting SFR through a 100 percent PTI-owned subsidiary and the expansion of Phoenix France Infrastructures 2, with an additional 752 sites hosting Bouygues Telecom.

PTI states that this expansion marks a key step in its commitment to supporting growing connectivity demands in France's metropolitan regions.

Key Milestone Reached

PTI announced that with these transactions and previous announcements, it will now own over 3,600 sites in France and is on track to own and operate over 5,000 sites within two years, solidifying its position as a leading independent wireless infrastructure provider in the country. Reaching this milestone makes France PTI's largest market among its global presence in 21 markets, based on the number of sites.

Future Growth

PTI highlighted the importance of these acquisitions in diversifying its portfolio across France, enhancing wireless connectivity for the nation. France is considered one of Europe's most dynamic telecom markets, and PTI's growth will continue to facilitate coverage enhancements for all French wireless operators.

Pro forma for these transactions, PTI and its subsidiaries will operate over 22,000 telecom towers worldwide across Europe, the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. In Europe, PTI has a presence in multiple countries, including France, Italy, Ireland, Malta, and Cyprus.