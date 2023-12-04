Zain KSA Expands 5G Services to Ten Additional Cities

Reported by Srikapardhi

Zain KSA has expanded its 5G services to ten additional cities, bringing high-speed 5G network reach to 64 cities across the Kingdom.

Highlights

  • Zain KSA expands 5G services to 10 new cities.
  • Aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives and commitment to ESG principles.
  • Complements Zain KSA's portfolio of bespoke 5G applications and pioneering solutions.

Zain KSA has announced the expansion of its 5G services to cover ten additional cities, namely Al-Aflaj, Al-Lith, Al Qunfudhah, Al Badayea, Samtah, Shaqra, Al Khobar, Duba, Al Bukayriyah, and Rabigh, reaching 64 cities. Zain said the 5G Network expansion follows the launch of the first zero-emission 5G Network, and these cities can now enjoy high-speed 5G services.

Also Read: Zain KSA to Drive Green Technology Adoption With Huawei




High-Speed 5G Services

The company said this network expansion is a testament to its commitment to delivering the latest digital services across the kingdom and ensuring the best user experience while enhancing Saudi Arabia's digital competitiveness. Zain KSA noted that these high-speed services unlock new prospects for service integration and innovation.

Commenting on the 5G Network expansion, Zain KSA said, "In addition to growing our network and expanding our services, at Zain KSA, we are committed to enhancing access to the best and most innovative digital services for everyone in the Kingdom, including individuals and enterprises."

Also Read: Airtel Launches 5G Home Broadband Service in Uganda

"In our commitment to harnessing technology for sustainable development, we have been accelerating green technology collaborations as part of Zain KSA's overarching ESG strategy. Through a flagship partnership with Red Sea Global, Zain KSA will build the world's first zero-emission 5G network at the Six Senses Desert Dunes resort in the Red Sea," Zain KSA added.

Solar-Powered Network

As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, the solar-powered network utilises 100 percent renewable energy from over 750,000 solar panels with purpose-designed towers and state-of-the-art 3D printing technology.

Also Read: Zain KSA and Red Sea Global Launch Net-Zero 5G at the Red Sea

5G Applications

The 5G network expansion complements Zain KSA's growing portfolio of bespoke 5G applications and pioneering solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), virtual and augmented reality, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing services, and other emerging technologies, according to the official statement.

