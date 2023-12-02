CyrusOne Breaks Ground on Fifth Data Center in Frankfurt

CyrusOne has broken ground on its fifth data center in Frankfurt (FRA5). The data center is located in Hanau, 25 km east of the center of Frankfurt, Europe's data center capital, said the company in an official statement this week. The company first announced plans for the data center in November 2021 with the acquisition of a site in Hanau. The new facility (FRA5) will consist of two buildings with a total of 18,000 square meters of technical space, delivering an IT capacity of 54 MW.

Also Read: CyrusOne to Build Sixth German Data Center, FRA6 in Frankfurt




Green Technology Focus

The facility will be fully powered by renewable electricity and will feature energy-efficient operations and measures to ensure sustainability, including operating with an ultra-low design PUE. Heat will be recovered and reused across the campus, preserving and utilising important resources, according to the company.

It will also feature 2,500 square meters of green walls, ensuring improved air quality by filtering pollutants, increasing biodiversity by providing a habitat for wildlife, and reducing noise.

"It is a great privilege for CyrusOne to mark this important milestone and our ongoing development and expansion in Germany alongside such important regional leaders," said CyrusOne Germany. "We are tremendously proud of what this development stands for, with sustainability and biodiversity central to the design and operation of the data center."

Also Read: CyrusOne to Build Seventh Data Center Campus in Frankfurt

Data Centers in Frankfurt

As reported by TelecomTalk, so far in 2023, CyrusOne has announced plans for two data centers in Frankfurt. In July, the company announced plans to build FRA6, its sixth data center in Frankfurt, Germany, delivering a capacity of 72 MW, and in September revealed plans for the 81 MW FRA7 data center.

