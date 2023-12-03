Airtel Prepaid Plans With 28 Days Validity in December 2023



As we find ourselves in the final month of 2023, with 29 days remaining in the year, individuals whose current plans have lapsed and who are seeking a straightforward 28-day recharge to kickstart a yearly plan from New Year 2024 onward can benefit from Bharti Airtel's 28-day validity prepaid packs. Designed to meet diverse needs and use cases, these plans cater to various user requirements. Let's now take a look at all the Airtel 28-day validity prepaid plans available for users to recharge today and stay connected in December 2023.

Airtel Truly Unlimited Prepaid Plans With 28 Days Validity

Airtel 179 Prepaid Plan

Let's start with the entry-level 28-days validity plan if you are looking for minimalistic usage. Airtel 179 Plan offers users Unlimited Voice, 2GB data, post-quota completion charges at 50p/MB, and 300 SMS. Airtel also bundles Free HelloTunes and Wynk Music as part of rewards with the plan.

Airtel 265 Prepaid Plan - 1GB per Day

Coming to the next available option, if you are looking for a 1GB data per day plan, then Airtel 265 Plan offers users Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, all with 28 days of validity. Additionally, post daily data usage speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Under Thanks Rewards, Airtel users can enjoy Unlimited 5G Data in areas of 5G Network, HelloTunes, and Wynk Music.

Airtel 299 Prepaid Plan - 2GB per Day

If you are looking for slightly higher data benefits that cater to your year-end travel or streaming needs just in time for holidays, then Airtel 299 Plan offers 2GB Data per day with speeds up to 64 Kbps post usage of daily data quota, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, all with a validity of 28 days.

Unlimited 5G Data, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle Membership for 3 months, HelloTunes, and Wynk Music are bundled as benefits under Airtel Rewards with the plan.

Airtel 399 Prepaid Plan - 3GB per Day

Airtel 399 Plan offers users Airtel Xstream Play (with over 20 OTTs) with a validity of 28 days, Unlimited 5G Data, Apollo 24 by 7 membership for 3 months, HelloTunes, and Wynk Music under Rewards.

Coming to the plan benefits, Airtel users can enjoy Unlimited Voice, 3GB Data per Day, post-usage data speed will be up to 64 Kbps, 100 SMS per day, all with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel 499 Prepaid Plan - 3GB per Day

Lastly, if you are looking for an OTT plan such as Disney+ Hotstar with bulk data, then Airtel 499 can aptly suit your needs. Airtel 499 Plan offers users Unlimited Voice, 3GB Data per Day, post-usage speeds will be up to 64 Kbps, 100 SMS per day, all with a validity of 28 Days.

Under Rewards, Airtel users can also enjoy Unlimited 5G Data, Airtel Xstream Play for 28 Days, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile with a 3-month subscription, Apollo Circle 24 by 7 membership for 3 months, HelloTunes, and Wynk Music.