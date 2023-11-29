Bharti Airtel 1-Month Validity Plans to Stay Connected All December



As we enter the last month of the year 2023 and welcome December, if your existing Bharti Airtel prepaid validity is about to expire today or tomorrow, take a look at Airtel's 1-Month validity prepaid plans available for you to recharge and stay connected. Also, if you are someone who is waiting to recharge for a yearly plan fresh from the beginning of the new year, you can simply opt for a 1-Month recharge now. Here's a look at Airtel's monthly validity prepaid recharge plans available as of today:

Airtel 319 Truly Unlimited Prepaid Plan - Entry Level Plan

The Airtel 319 truly unlimited prepaid plan provides customers with Unlimited Voice, 2GB Data per Day, and post-usage data speeds of up to 64 kbps. It also includes 100 SMS per day, all with a validity of 1 Month. As part of Airtel Thanks Rewards, Airtel customers can also enjoy Unlimited 5G Data in areas where 5G Network is available, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle Membership for 3 months at no cost, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Airtel 359 Truly Unlimited Prepaid Plan - OTT Plan

The Airtel 359 prepaid plan comes with Unlimited Voice, 2.5GB Data per day, post daily data usage speeds of up to 64 Kbps, 100 SMS per day, and Rs 5 talktime. As part of Airtel Thanks Rewards, users get to enjoy Unlimited 5G Data within and beyond their plan data limit, Airtel Xstream Play Premium with over 15+ OTT apps with 28 days validity, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle membership with 3 months validity at no cost, Wynk Music, and Free Hellotunes.

Airtel 509 Truly Unlimited Prepaid Plan - Bulk Data Plan

The Airtel 509 plan falls under the bulk plan segment offering 1-month validity. It provides users with Unlimited Local, STD, and Roaming calls, 60GB data, and post-data usage charges at 50p/MB, along with 300 SMS, all with 1 month validity. Under Airtel Thanks Rewards, Airtel users can enjoy Unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle 3 months membership at no extra cost, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music, just like all the other plans mentioned above.

If you are looking for Airtel prepaid plans with no daily data limit, you can read more about the most recent plan information from the linked story above.