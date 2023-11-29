Telenor Norway Brings Mobile Coverage to World’s Northernmost Settlement

Reported by Srikapardhi

Telenor Norway has established mobile coverage in Ny-Alesund, the world's northernmost settlement, ending its status as the last place in Norway without mobile phone coverage.

Highlights

  • The region's pivotal role in global climate studies makes it a strategic location.
  • WiFi and Bluetooth use restricted due to the sensitivity of measuring equipment.
  • Telenor's mobile network boosts safety, preparedness, and research capabilities in the Arctic.

Telenor Norway announced that it has finally brought mobile connectivity to Ny-Alesund, the world's northernmost settlement and the last place in the country without mobile phone coverage. With the world's northernmost base station opening yesterday, people in the region can now enjoy world-class mobile connectivity, said Telenor Norway in an official statement.

Also Read: Telenor Norway Says Its Network Now Has More 5G Phones Than 4G




Arctic Connectivity Achievement

The tiny settlement, Ny-Alesund, located at 79 degrees north and 1,111 kilometres from the North Pole, was initially established for mining but is now a centre for international Arctic research and environmental monitoring. The region plays a crucial role in monitoring and understanding climate change in the Arctic, making it a strategic location for global climate studies, according to Telenor.

Environmental Responsibility

Telenor highlighted that good cooperation with the local environment is the primary reason for establishing mobile coverage in the region. Specifically, Telenor emphasised the increased safety, preparedness, and new opportunities for research and environmental monitoring in the Kongsfjorden area that mobile network connectivity brings.

Also Read: Telenor Norway Shuts Down the Copper Network

"The mobile phone not only connects you to the most important people in your life but also provides access to essential services such as BankID and two-factor authentication," said Telenor Norway.

No Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are Allowed

Telenor noted that talks about establishing mobile coverage began in 2001. While acknowledging that establishing coverage in the region is an expensive affair, Telenor also highlighted the sensitivity of the region involving measuring equipment that should not be exposed to radio interference. Consequently, users are not permitted to use WiFi and Bluetooth in Ny-Alesund.

Now that mobile coverage has been established, Telenor ensures that everyone arriving in the region receives a text message instructing them to switch off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on all equipment they have with them.

Also Read: Telenor Sells Satellite Unit to Space Norway for NOK 2.36 Billion

Safety and Research

After implementing all necessary measures and cooperating with the local community, Telenor said mobile coverage is primarily established to increase social security.

Kings Bay, wholly owned by the state through the Ministry of Climate and the Environment, makes areas available for location and supplies power supply and local fibre connection, while Telenor bears the costs of radio equipment, antennas, and connections to and from Ny-Alesund.

