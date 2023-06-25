Telenor Norway Says Its Network Now Has More 5G Phones Than 4G

Telenor Norway has reached a significant milestone, as the number of customers using 5G phones has now surpassed those using 4G phones. Telenor says since it introduced 5G technology in 2020, the interest and adoption of 5G have steadily increased among mobile users.

To meet the growing demand and ensure comprehensive coverage, Telenor says it is actively expanding its 5G network and enhancing connectivity at various summer festivals across the country.

5G Adoption Surpasses 4G on Telenor's Network

According to the statement, Telenor Norway highlights that nearly 50 percent of the phones connected to their network are now 5G-enabled. This marks a historic moment, as 5G phones have outnumbered 4G phones in the mobile network for the first time.

According to Telenor's data, younger users have shown the fastest adoption rate of 5G phones, with almost seven out of ten users in the 18-28 age group already using a 5G phone. Additionally, the majority of 5G users are found among customers up to 50 years old.

However, there is a slightly lower inclination among individuals over 50 years old to switch from their 4G phones to 5G devices. Geographically, Oslo, Rogaland, Vestland, Vestfold, and Telemark have the highest concentration of 5G customers.

Apple's iPhone Dominates 5G Device Market Share

In terms of devices, Apple's iPhone holds the majority share, accounting for 64 percent of the 5G phones on Telenor's network, while Samsung captures a 21 percent share.

Telenor believes that these statistics confirm the trend observed during customer interactions. "It is well known that the younger generation is more agile in adopting new technologies and tends to have the latest devices in the market. Our data aligns with this observation," says Telenor.

Improved Festival Coverage

Also, according to Telenor, large crowds at festivals or events can cause the mobile network to become overloaded. To address this, Telenor is improving coverage in festival areas in Norway. This includes constructing a permanent 5G network and using temporary solutions during festivals.

Telenor's Commitment to Network Modernization

With an annual investment of around 6 billion NOK, Telenor says it is committed to upgrading and is in the middle of the biggest modernisation of the mobile network. The company's extensive deployment of base stations sets it apart as the operator with the largest mobile network in the country, ensuring excellent coverage nationwide, according to the telco.