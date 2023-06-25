Globe Expands 5G Coverage Across the Philippines With 66 New Sites

Filipino telco Globe continues to expand 5G coverage Nationwide. With the anticipation of increased 5G device usage, Globe says it is scaling up the 5G rollout to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Extensive Nationwide Expansion

According to the telco, during the first quarter of this year, Globe launched 66 new 5G sites, spanning 74 cities and towns across the Philippines. This expansion has extended its 5G outdoor coverage to an impressive 97.21 percent in the National Capital Region and 90.28 percent in key cities in Visayas and Mindanao. As a result, Globe achieved a milestone of 4.3 million devices connected to its 5G network in March 2023.

Fastest 5G Mobile Network

Globe is recognised as the fastest 5G mobile network in several areas of the Philippines. According to the latest Ookla report, the company achieved median download speeds of up to 171.814 Mbps in Makati City, 159.298 Mbps in Cagayan de Oro City, 157.795 Mbps in Misamis Oriental, and 99.916 Mbps in Zamboanga.

Commitment to Universal Connectivity

Globe says it is committed to extending 5G connectivity throughout the Philippines, enabling all Filipinos to access the same opportunities and services regardless of location.

According to Globe, the advantages of 5G, such as faster speeds, higher bandwidth, and improved stability, provide significant benefits to large corporations competing in today's fast-paced market. 5G technology enhances mobility, opens up new business avenues, and elevates the overall customer experience.

With its ambitious expansion efforts and commitment to delivering advanced wireless technology, Globe solidifies its position as a leader in the 5G landscape in the Philippines, setting the stage for a future of connectivity and innovation.