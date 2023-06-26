BSNL Prepaid Plans with 365 Days Validity and Plenty of Data and Additional Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), one of India's leading telecommunications companies, offers prepaid plans with long validity and abundant data to cater to the needs of its customers. Among these plans are the Rs 2399 and Rs 2999 plans, both providing a year-long validity along with attractive additional benefits. Once the state-run telecom operator launches 4G networks throughout the nation using local tech, the value of these plans would shoot upwards. Let's dive deep into the two plans mentioned above.

BSNL Rs 2399 Plan

The Rs 2399 plan, although not a new offering, packs a punch with its 2GB daily data allocation, ensuring that users have ample data to stay connected, browse the internet, and stream their favourite content throughout the year. This plan carries a validity of 365 days.

Alongside the generous data benefits, subscribers can enjoy unlimited voice calling and send 100 SMS per day, allowing for seamless communication with friends and family. But that's not all.

BSNL goes the extra mile by including additional perks in this plan. Users are treated to a complimentary Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) for 30 days. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy free access to EROS Now entertainment services for 30 days, expanding their entertainment options with a vast library of movies and TV shows. Moreover, the plan offers a 30-day subscription to Lokdhun.

BSNL Rs 2999 Plan

For those seeking even more data, BSNL offers the Rs 2999 plan. With a daily data allowance of 3GB, this plan ensures that users have sufficient data to meet their browsing, streaming, and communication needs. Alongside unlimited voice calling and 100 daily SMS, subscribers can make the most of their digital experience throughout the year. Just like the Rs 2399 plan, this plan also carries a validity of 365 days.