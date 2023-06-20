BSNL Significant Voice Vouchers with 84 Days Validity

In today's digital age, staying connected has become more important than ever. Whether it's for work, entertainment, or keeping in touch with loved ones, a reliable and affordable telecom plan is essential. Recognising this need, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers two significant voice vouchers with 84 days validity, ensuring uninterrupted communication and seamless connectivity for its users. Let's explore the benefits of these plans and how they cater to diverse user requirements.

Rs 769 Plan

The Rs 769 plan is a comprehensive package designed to cater to the diverse needs of BSNL users. With unlimited voice calls, users can connect with their friends, family, and colleagues across the nation without worrying about call duration or charges. The plan also includes a generous daily data allowance of 2GB, allowing users to stay connected to the digital world and access their favourite online content. Additionally, the plan offers 100 SMS per day, ensuring hassle-free communication through text messages.

But that's not all. BSNL takes user experience a step further by providing a range of value-added services with the Rs 769 plan. Users can enjoy BSNL Tunes, adding a personalised touch to their caller tunes. The plan also includes access to the EROS Now Entertainment service, offering a wide selection of movies, TV shows, and music to keep users entertained. To add some excitement, Hardy Mobile Games are also included, allowing users to indulge in their favourite mobile games on the go. Lastly, Lokdhun+ Zing brings a world of regional and international music videos to users' fingertips.

Rs 599 Plan

The Rs 599 plan was launched by BSNL with a specific focus on addressing the needs of professionals and individuals working remotely. With unlimited voice calls, users can conduct seamless business conversations or catch up with friends and family. The plan stands out with its generous daily data allocation of 3GB, ensuring fast and reliable internet connectivity for work-related tasks, online meetings, video conferences, and streaming of high-quality content. The provision of 100 SMS per day further enhances communication convenience.

Users can enjoy Zing, an entertainment service offering a plethora of regional and international music and videos. The plan also includes a personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT), allowing users to set their favourite songs as caller tunes. Astrotell and GameOn services add a touch of astrology and gaming to users' lives, providing entertainment and diversion during leisure time.