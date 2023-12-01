Airtel Wynk Music Unveils Top Music Trends of the Year 2023



Bharti Airtel's music platform, Wynk Music, unveiled India's music trends for the year 2023 with its annual Wynk Rewind 2023, announcing the top artists, albums, and songs that have taken the Indian music scene by storm. Wynk said Wynk Rewind 2023 collates the top artists, albums, songs, and playlists played on Wynk Music throughout the year.

As we enter the last month of the year, it's time to rewind, recap, and check out the music trends that uplifted the mood of listeners. Announcing the launch of Rewind, Wynk also shared music insights highlighting that Romance and Dance emerge as India's favourite genres with the most streamed songs.

AI-Powered Insights

Powered by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm, the platform draws out the music consumption patterns of users and offers Wynk users a personalised experience on the app, delivering trends that offer a detailed view into listening patterns across total minutes streamed, favourite songs, and artists, all of which can be shared across social media platforms, said Airtel.

Wynk Music Brings Special Features

According to Wynk, this year's Rewind brings special features such as the musical zodiac, and activity badges based on fan consumption that help fans get to know who they are superfans of.

India's number one music streaming app will also present its listeners with a special playlist featuring all their top songs along with a special message video featuring their favourite artist.

Airtel said, "At Wynk, we are always trying to find engaging ways to enhance the experience on our platform. In line with this, Wynk Rewind is an incredible initiative and offers deep customer insights into music preferences and consumption trends, which helps us immensely in elevating the experience on our app and delivering greater value to our customers. We promise to continue to build on our endeavours to offer the most personalised music experience to our customers."

Wynk Studio's Impact

Airtel has also shared that Wynk Studio, India's largest music distribution ecosystem for independent artists, now has over 1,300 artists. Regarding the usage statistics, the company shared that 55 percent of these artists come from non-metro cities, including cities in the Northeast.

Wynk emphasised that the Wynk Studio platform has functioned as an enabler to offer these artists a creative outlet while solving monetisation and discovery issues for them. Aditya Rikhari in Hindi, Mali in English, Harsha Prawin in Telugu, AR Anandh in Tamil, Dheemusix in Kannada, and Raj Burman in Bengali are some of the leading indie artists of the year, Airtel said.

Wynk Music Usage Statistics

Wynk highlighted that streams have grown by 17 percent from 2022 on its platform, with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi emerging as the top cities. Regarding the artists, Wynk shared that Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Amitabh Bhattacharya emerged as the top three artists on its platform.

Wynk Music is accessible across a range of platforms, including Android Drive Mode, Android Auto, SIRI, Apple Car Play, Google Nest, Apple Watch, and Google Assistant, said the company in a statement today.