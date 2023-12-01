Telenor to Develop AI and ML Solutions for Sustainable Mobile Networks



Aimed at pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in the telecommunications sector, Telenor has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a three-year partnership with Ericsson. In a joint statement today, the companies announced that they have joined forces to pioneer the use of AI and ML research for a sustainable and smarter future.

AI/ML Solutions

The collaboration focuses on exploring, developing, and testing cutting-edge AI/ML solutions to enhance energy efficiency in mobile networks, without compromising on connectivity quality. Recognising the increasing programmability of mobile networks, the companies plan to leverage AI and ML to enable more powerful decision-support and touch-free operations in customer-facing network domains.

Two Key Areas of Engagement

The official release highlighted that energy efficiency will be a basic expectation for communication services providers, with a specific emphasis on optimising energy consumption and improving network performance, particularly in radio access networks (RAN). The partnership also stresses the importance of developing explainable AI systems to ensure transparency and reliability in network operations.

Telenor highlighted the significance of AI adoption, stating, "We expect this collaboration to break new ground when it comes to leveraging AI and automation to help address the complexity of 5G networks, drive energy efficiencies, improve customer experience - and make Telenor an AI-first company."

Memorandum of Understanding

The MoU outlines two key areas of engagement: Energy Management and Network Optimisation, and Implementation of Safe and Trustworthy AI. The collaboration aims to realise substantial business benefits, establish both companies as leading tech entities, and act as trusted advisors in the deployment of digital technologies.

Expected Outcomes from Collaboration

Anticipated outcomes include joint publications on advanced ML methods in mobile networks, live test network deployment of AI/ML systems, validation of AI-driven 5G use cases and business models, and the creation of teaching modules and resources to accelerate growth in AI-native telecommunications.

Beyond business benefits, the collaboration aims to contribute positively to the Norwegian and Nordic research communities in AI and Data Science. This joint effort is expected to attract top talents, advance AI research in telecom-relevant domains, and set new standards for responsible AI adoption in the telecommunications industry, according to the official release.