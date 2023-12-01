Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecom operator, has introduced a new prepaid plan worth Rs 869. This Rs 869 plan is a new offering, but in a way, you have already seen this plan before. Airtel has shifted the benefits of the Rs 839 plan to this new Rs 869 plan. So the old Rs 839 plan has been revamped to offer other benefits. If you are confused, well, don't worry, we will clear it all out for you. Airtel has brought a new Rs 869 plan for the consumers. But this new plan is the old Rs 839 plan. Also, the Rs 839 plan is still available, but its benefits have been slightly changed.









Airtel Rs 869 Plan

Airtel Rs 869 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits of the plan are Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, unlimited 5G data, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. After the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data consumption, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rs 839 Plan

Airtel's Rs 839 plan also comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 84 days of service validity. The additional benefits of this plan include unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play (unlock 15+ OTT), RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Also, recently Airtel introduced a new prepaid plan of Rs 1499 with the Netflix Basic subscription. This plan comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The validity of this plan is 84 days. Users get plenty of additional benefits such as unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circkle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Both the Rs 839 and Rs 869 plans are almost the same with the exception of one major OTT (over-the-top) benefit. The Rs 839 plan comes with Xstream Play while the Rs 869 plan comes with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.