Airtel 84 Days Validity Plans that Come with Xstream Play Benefit

Bharti Airtel, one of the prominent Indian telecom operators, has two prepaid plans that come with the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Xstream Play. The two plans cost Rs 999 and Rs 839. Both prepaid plans would fall into the category of slightly expensive plans, but they do come with a lot of daily high-speed data. The benefit of Airtel Xstream Play bundled with both plans is the same. One other highlight of these plans apart from the Xstream Play is the fact that users get truly unlimited 5G data offer from Airtel. To recall, Airtel announced that every prepaid/postpaid plan above Rs 239 (except for the Rs 455 and Rs 1799 prepaid plans) will get the unlimited 5G data offer.









Airtel Rs 999 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 999 prepaid plan comes with a service validity of 84 days. The plan has truly unlimited voice calling and it offers 100 SMS/day along with 2.5GB of daily data. As mentioned above, it comes with the OTT benefit of Xstream Play and truly unlimited 5G data. The Xstream Play subscription comes with access to more than 15+ OTT platforms and all of it is under a single login. There are no other benefits bundled with this plan.

Airtel Rs 839 Prepaid Plan

Airtel's Rs 839 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan also bundles unlimited 5G data along with an Xstream Play subscription. But along with that, there's also a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months. The service validity of this plan is also 84 days.

The Xstream Play subscription that is bundled at no additional cost with this plan actually costs Rs 149 per month and Rs 1499 per year. With unlimited 5G data on offer, customers can seamlessly stream video content on the platform.