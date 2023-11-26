Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom operator, has been rapidly rolling out 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) service Jio AirFiber within the country. What started with 8 cities, has now reached 494 cities and 21 states. TelecomTalk first reported on November 18, 2023, that Jio AirFiber has reached 262 cities inside 14 states. However, that number has significantly gone up now with seven states and 232 cities added to the list. The telco has taken an aggressive approach with respect to the rollout of 5G as well as its FWA service.









Even in many states, Jio has expanded the service to different cities. For example, in Chhattisgarh, earlier the service was only available in Durg-Bhilai and Raipur. But now, it is also available in Ambikapur, Bhatapara, Bilaspur, Dhamtari, Jagdalpur, Korba, Raigarh, and Rajnandgaon.

Let's see the names of the states which were added recently.

Jio AirFiber: Every State it is Currently Available in

Jio AirFiber is present in 21 states now - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Odisha, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

You can check out the names of the cities by going to the official web page of Jio AirFiber. All the plans offered by Jio AirFiber are mentioned below, just click on the link to check.

Jio AirFiber New Connection: Steps to Book

To initiate the booking process for a Jio AirFiber connection, simply dial 60008-60008 for a missed call if you prefer booking through WhatsApp. Alternatively, you can visit the official Jio website or head to the nearest Jio store. If you're unsure whether to opt for Jio AirFiber or JioFiber, consult the provided link for guidance.

On November 11, the total count of cities where Jio AirFiber was present was 115, and it has expanded to 494 cities in about two weeks, signifying an impressive rollout pace.