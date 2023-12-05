Top Original OTT Netflix Series to Watch in December 2023



As we begin a new month, Netflix has announced an attractive schedule of OTT releases, promising a thrilling December with the return of beloved Korean dramas and the introduction of intriguing new Bollywood films and web series. Among the many options, we've compiled a selection of notable Netflix releases for your must-watch list.

Sweet Home Season 2 - December 1, 2023

'Sweet Home' has been available on Netflix for nearly three years. Fans who have been waiting for its return will be overjoyed to learn that 'Sweet Home' Season 2 will be available on Netflix. In this sequel, Cha Hyun Soo and the tenants of Green Home Apartments face demons before venturing beyond their walls. A baseball stadium is transformed into a meeting place for survivors from all across the world. However, both external monsters and internal human threats put them at risk.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue - December 1, 2023

'Mission Raniganj,' a rescue thriller starring Akshay Kumar, was released in theaters on October 6, 2023, to mixed reviews from critics and fans. The film will now be released on Netflix on December 1, 2023. Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, the film is based on the Raniganj Coalfields disaster in West Bengal in 1989. The plot concentrates on mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill's heroic efforts in rescuing 65 laborers from a flooded coal mine during that catastrophe.

Welcome to Samdal-ri - December 2, 2023

The premise of this K-drama is set against the backdrop of Jeju Island and focuses on childhood friends Jo Yong Pil and Jo Sam Dal. Yong Pil pursues a career as a weather forecaster to protect his local community after losing his mother due to an inaccurate weather prediction. Sam Dal, on the other hand, travels to Seoul with the goal of becoming a well-known fashion photographer like Jo Eun Hye. When her life takes a turn for the worst, she comes home and rekindles her relationship with Yong Pil. Despite a previous occurrence that separated them, the two friends realize that their love for each other endures.

Christmas As Usual

December would be incomplete without watching Christmas films and web series. Fortunately, Netflix has a plethora of Christmas films available for our binge-watching pleasure. 'Christmas as usual,' for example, hinges around a family's expectation that their Christmas celebration will proceed as normal. With the impending arrival of their son-in-law, however, the holiday season takes an unexpected turn, questioning their preconceived assumptions and customs.

The Archies - December 7, 2023

'The Archies,' a Netflix original drama set in 1960s India, revolves around Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda) and his friends dealing with the problems faced by developers attempting to ruin their beloved Riverdale park. This teen musical comedy, available in both English and Hindi, is based on the American comic book series Riverdale. Notably, the film features the long-awaited cinematic debuts of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, adding an extra element of intrigue. Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina, and others round out the cast.