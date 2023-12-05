ITU Releases Framework for 6G Development



The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) unveiled the framework for the sixth generation of mobile systems, commonly known as 6G. The ITU Radiocommunication Assembly approved the "IMT-2030 Framework" in Dubai, outlining the path for 6G development. ITU's Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) will now focus on defining technical requirements, submission processes, and evaluation criteria for potential 6G radio interface technologies.

ITU's Vision for 6G

Commenting on the development, ITU Secretary-General said, "By agreeing on a way forward on 6G, ITU Member States have taken an important step toward ensuring that technical progress is synonymous with affordability, security, and resilience - supporting sustainable development and digital transformation everywhere."

This ITU-R Recommendation marks significant progress in establishing globally accepted standards for 6G, continuing the tradition set by previous mobile telecommunication generations - analogue cellular (1G), digital cellular (2G), IMT - 2000 (3G), IMT - Advanced (4G), and IMT - 2020 (5G).

Key Features of IMT-2030 Framework

The framework identifies 15 capabilities for 6G technology, addressing immersive communication, low-latency communication for industrial applications, enhanced connectivity in remote areas, massive communication for IoT, AI integration, and multi-dimensional sensing. ITU said 9 of those capabilities are derived from existing 5G systems.

For the next phase, Companies and industry associations will submit proposals for the IMT-2030 Radio Interface Technology in early 2027, with evaluations against agreed minimum requirements by ITU's expert group. The goal is to finalise 6G technology standards by 2030.

Sustainable 6G

The IMT-2030 Framework aims to contribute to environmental, social, and economic sustainability, aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Expected usage scenarios for 6G include

Expected 6G usage scenarios include immersive communication, reliable low-latency communication for telemedicine and energy grid management, ubiquitous connectivity, massive communication for IoT, and integrated AI-powered applications.

Immersive Communication: Offering users a rich and interactive video experience. Hyper-Reliable and Low-Latency Communication: Enabling the expansion of intelligent industrial applications, including telemedicine and energy grid management. Enhanced Ubiquitous Connectivity: Focusing on improving connectivity in rural and remote areas to bridge the digital divide. Massive Communication: Expanding the use of IoT devices and applications in various sectors like smart cities, intelligent transport systems, health, agriculture, energy, and environmental monitoring. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration: Supporting applications powered by AI and enhancing communication capabilities. Integrated Multi-Dimensional Sensing: Improving assisted navigation, high-precision positioning, and various functions like object detection, localisation, imaging, and mapping.

According to ITU, Sixth generation (6G) radio interface technologies are to be approved by the end of the decade.