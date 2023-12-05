America Movil Boosts Stake in Telekom Austria to 58 Percent



Mexican telecoms company America Movil (AM) has announced an increase in its ownership of the A1 Telekom Austria Group through a series of open market transactions. Last week, America Movil declared that it now holds 58 percent of Telekom Austria's total outstanding shares.

Also Read: A1 Group Boosts 4G, 5G Coverage in Tourist Regions; America Movil Expands Stake in Telekom Austria









Stake Buildup Over the Years

This development follows a previous expansion of its stake in July 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk. During that transaction, America Movil increased its stake in Telekom Austria, acquiring shares equivalent to 5.55 percent of the voting rights from a private investor.

This acquisition raised America Movil's overall shareholding in Telekom Austria from 51 percent to 56.55 percent. The telecom company has gradually built its stake in A1 Telekom Austria Group over the years.

Also Read: A1 Group to Add Netflix to Its Service Portfolio Across Multiple Markets

Services and Partnership

In recent developments related to A1 Group, as reported by TelecomTalk, A1 Bulgaria has launched eSIM services for prepaid users, becoming the first telecommunications provider in Bulgaria to do so.

In another previous development regarding OTT bundled consumer offerings, A1 Group has partnered with Netflix to enable A1 customers to access Netflix seamlessly across six markets, starting with Austria.