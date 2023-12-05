Elisa Expands 5G Network to 264 locations in Finland



Finnish mobile network operator Elisa has announced its most recent expansion of its 5G network to Myrskylae and Pukkila in the Uusimaa region. With this expansion, its new mobile network brings more network capacity and an even faster mobile connection to the residents of the municipalities. Elisa said its 5G network is available in 264 locations in Finland, covering 90 percent of Finns' places of residence.

Myrskylae and Pukkila Coverage

Elisa noted that in Myrskyla, 5G will be the first to serve the central area and quite widely in its surroundings, and in Pukkila as well, 5G is also the first to be available in the central area and its vicinity. The Finnish telco noted that the capacity of the 5G network is many times higher and can accommodate more users than before.

In other recent developments, Elisa has announced the development of mobile networks in South and North Karelia. The company has continued to invest in Eastern Finland's connections and improved 4G and 5G network coverage in more than 60 areas during the current year. During the winter and spring, the expansion of the network will continue in several dozen areas, said Elisa.

Elisa Connects First Customers to 5G SA

Regarding the 5G Standalone network, Elisa, in a press release, announced last that the first residential customers have been connected to its Standalone 5G Network for home internet connection in Helsinki and Vantaa.

Those customers who participated in the pilot experienced improved connections, especially during peak hours, where each one was allocated their own slice (slicing) from the Standalone 5G Network.

"For example, in online gaming, random interruptions in connection easily spoil the gaming experience. Slicing ensures that the speed remains more stable and consistent regardless of the amount of data transfer, and the delay is reduced by up to 50 percent. Thanks to the consistent quality, the connection is like a fixed connection, and the quality is maintained even at the busiest times," said Elisa.

Standalone 5G

With regard to the commercial launch, Elisa said it will make the first Standalone 5G network services and devices more widely available during the winter, and more details will be provided closer to the launch.

The company has already implemented Standalone 5G network solutions in industry and event production and also sees opportunities for public transport.