Airtel Ensures Uninterrupted Connectivity Amid Cyclone Michaung

In a statement on Tuesday, Bharti Airtel has said that it is taking proactive measures to ensure that network connectivity is present across Chennai amid the cyclone Michaung. Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai, has been severely hit by cyclone Michaung, forcing people to stay indoors. The city had to pause the flights and trains to avoid accidental scenarios. Cyclones can be overbearing for the telecom infrastructure and any damage to the infra could mean customers losing connectivity.









Airtel has said that its customers don't need to worry about network connectivity going away. The telco has taken the right steps to ensure that there's enough backup infra and power supply to keep the mobile networks up. Chennai is one of the cities where Airtel has already launched its 5G and serves a large number of customers with its 4G services as well.

The telco has set up a war room that is operational 24x7 to monitor the situation. Further, Airtel has placed additional manpower in the region to ensure that there are enough people to keep the networks up. There's also an arrangement for extra fuel if the power goes out on mobile sites.

"As cyclone Michaung is turning into a severe cyclonic storm, we are working to ensure our customers remain connected during this calamity. Our teams on-ground are gearing up to manage any untoward eventualities. We have set up a 24x7 war room to monitor the situation and have placed additional manpower. Back up network equipment is also in place. To ensure uninterrupted power supply for our sites, in the event of a power outage, we have stocked extra fuel. We are taking all necessary measures to ensure that our customers stay connected with their loved ones," said Bharti Airtel.