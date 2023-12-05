Vi Partners EasyMyTrip: free Airport Pickup/Drop, Exclusive Deals and More

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telco in India, has partnered with EasyMyTrip. The latter is a major travel tech platform in India. The move will offer something extra to Vi customers when they are thinking of travelling within or outside India. Vodafone Idea has said that with this partnership, its customers will be able to get exclusive deals from EaseMyTrip on a flight, train, bus, cab bookings and more. The telco and EaseMyTrip will be offering introductory offers to customers. Get all the details here.









Vodafone Idea and EasyMyTrip Partnership: What Do You Get as a Customer?

Vodafone Idea said that with this partnership, it aims to bring more convenience and the best offers for Vi users. Initially, as part of the introductory offer, the customers will have to pay zero convenience fees on all flight bookings. Further, users will also be entitled to get good deals and offers on domestic and international hotels, activities, buses, cab bookings and more.

There will be exclusive benefits for Vi customers on the Vi app. Vi customers will be able to book travel-related services such as activities, holiday packages, and experiences on the Vi app. In the future, the telco also said that its customers will be able to get access to other value-added services such as free airport pickup/drop on flight and hotel bookings at a minimum booking value.

Vodafone Idea is going ahead with its partnership model to offer more value to customers inside the Vi app. The telco already has partnerships with other major companies such as Hungama to offer music services and Gamerji to offer an e-sports platform to the users.

"Travel is one of the high demand categories and is only growing with time, whether domestic or international. EaseMyTrip in many ways is at the forefront of this phenomenon. We are extremely excited with this partnership and hope our consumers will appreciate what this partnership will bring out for them to make their travel bookings more delightful," said Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi.

Now Vodafone Idea's mobile app will also have a travel section, something the other private telcos have not yet done.