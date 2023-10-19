A1 Group to Add Netflix to Its Service Portfolio Across Multiple Markets



A1 Group, a subsidiary of America Movil, and Netflix, announced a strategic multiyear partnership yesterday. Under this partnership, A1 Group stated that it plans to include Netflix in its portfolio of offerings across six markets, starting with Austria and followed by Bulgaria, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia, in order to enhance the offers for customers.

A1 Group Partnership with Netflix

According to the official release, the move caters to the growing demand for streaming services among A1 customers. A1 stated that mobile and fixed-service subscribers will soon have the convenience of accessing Netflix across their screens. In early 2024, Netflix will be seamlessly integrated into the Xplore TV Box, enhancing the experience for Xplore TV customers. This complements A1's existing offerings, which already include easy access to YouTube, Prime Video, Voyo, CANAL+, and other OTT services.

A1 Group said, "We are always aiming to combine the most coveted services with our offers to enrich the experience our customers have with A1. As A1 Group we managed to bring a partnership with Netflix live in Austria, with more markets to follow in the coming period. This makes us, once more, the go-to operator in the respective markets both for customers and partners who want to make long-term deals."

Netflix added, "We are happy to start this new partnership between Netflix and A1 Group in Austria and soon in other countries in the region."

Launch in Austria

The inclusion of a Netflix subscription in A1's offerings is already available to A1 Austria customers starting on October 18, 2023. The expansion to other markets will follow shortly, further enhancing the entertainment experience for A1 Group's customers.

With this partnership between A1 Group and Netflix, A1 customers will have even easier access to Netflix films, shows, and games from the comfort of their homes and devices, said the company.