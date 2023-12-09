BSNL is Offering 3GB Bonus Data on Several Prepaid Recharges

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL is currently working on rolling out 4G at 1 lakh sites across India using homegrown tech. BSNL's Rs 251 plan is a data voucher that comes with 70GB of data and a Zing subscription. To check out the benefits of the other plans, you can head over to the mobile app of BSNL.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a large Indian telecom operator is offering bonus data with select prepaid recharge plans.
  • The six plans that we are talking about cost Rs 251, Rs 299, Rs 398, Rs 666, Rs 499 and Rs 599.
  • Note that not all of these prepaid vouchers offer service validity, as one of these plans is a data voucher.

bsnl is offering 3gb bonus data on

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a large Indian telecom operator owned and operated by the government, is offering bonus data with select prepaid recharge plans. There are about six plans that we have identified that are offering bonus data, if there are more that you know of, drop them in the comments for everyone. The six plans that we are talking about cost Rs 251, Rs 299, Rs 398, Rs 666, Rs 499 and Rs 599. Note that not all of these prepaid vouchers offer service validity, as one of these plans is a data voucher.




Read More - BSNL’s Cheapest 30 Days Plan Costs Less than Rs 50

Recharging with either of these plans would give you 3GB of bonus data right now. You can leverage the BSNL Self-Care app to make the recharge for yourself or your family members. Note that if you don't recharge with the Self-Care app, you will not get the bonus data. Whether the bonus data is offered with every prepaid plan to consumers recharging with the BSNL self-care app is unknown.

Read More - Can BSNL be the Hero for Low Earning Folks in India

It is not just this, but BSNL is also offering customers free data if they are upgrading their old 2G/3G SIMs to 4G SIMs. Users upgrading to a BSNL 4G SIM will get 4GB of data which will be eligible for three months. To upgrade their SIM card, users can reach out to the nearest BSNL office or SIM retailer that is authorised to sell BSNL SIM cards.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

