atNorth Announces FIN04 Data Center in Finland With Heat Reuse

atNorth's FIN04 Mega Site in Kouvola to Meet Growing Demand for High-Performance Computing and AI Services. First phase ready to go live in the second half of 2025.

Highlights

  • atNorth expands into Finland with new mega data center FIN04.
  • Initial power supply of 60MW, expandable to several hundred megawatts.
  • Partnership with Kouvola promotes sustainability through heat reuse capabilities.

Nordic data centre provider atNorth has announced plans for its latest facility, FIN04, a mega data center set to be located in Kouvola, Finland. This move marks atNorth's further expansion into Finland, with the facility planned 139 km north-east of Helsinki and 52 km from the city of Hamina to meet the growing demands.

Immediate Power

With an immediate power supply of 60 MW, the FIN04 site is scheduled to launch its first phase by the second half of 2025 and could expand to 'several hundred megawatts' when fully built, atNorth says. Planned on a 21-hectare plot, the facility is atNorth's fourth campus in Finland and the tenth data center in the Nordics.

Diverse Clientele

"Kouvola is a critical location for our next site as we continue to expand and meet the growing demand for high-performance services. We are in ongoing discussions with several AI companies, hyperscalers as well as international organisations requiring High Performance Computing, who see the clear benefit of moving to the Nordics to decarbonise their IT workloads. True to our vision, we are leading the way in future-proofed data center infrastructure across the Nordics," said atNorth.

Sustainability and Collaboration with Kouvola

Kouvola, known for its sustainability practices, serves as the ideal backdrop for FIN04. The city promotes a circular economy, and in collaboration with energy partner, KSS Energia, atNorth will enable heat reuse capabilities. This will enable the recovery of excess heat from the data center to be recycled for possible reuse within the local community, atNorth added.

Recent Developments

As reported by TelecomTalk, the announcement of FIN04 follows atNorth's recent acquisitions and developments in Finland, including the recent acquisition of two data center sites and the construction of a third facility in Finland, as well as a planned development of a 30 MW data center in Denmark, due to go live at the end of 2024. This year, the company also completed the acquisition of Gompute.

