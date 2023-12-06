Tattelecom Begins Construction of New Data Center in Kazan

Tattelecom initiates the construction of a new data center in Kazan, Tatarstan, to enhance regional telecommunications infrastructure. 400-rack facility to address data surge, boost reliability, and foster digital innovation.

Highlights

  • Tier 3 certification for maximum uptime and security.
  • 1.8 MW capacity, scalable up to 3.6 MW.
  • Addresses Two-Fold Traffic Increase Over Four Years.

Russian telecom company Tattelecom has commenced the construction of a new data center in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan. The internet service provider (ISP) stated that the new facility, with a building area of 3,000 square meters, will be capable of hosting 400 racks and providing 1.8 MW of capacity. The data center is reportedly located on N. Ershova Street in Kazan and will complement the telecommunications cluster in the region.

Construction Phases

According to Tattelecom, the facility will be built in two phases, with completion expected in 2026. Tattelecom also emphasised the launch of the construction of the new data center in the 135th anniversary year of the communications industry in the region. The official release noted a two-fold increase in traffic over the past four years, necessitating a new solution to the issues of data protection and processing.

"The event today marks the next stage in the history of the enterprise. I support this project and appeal to all departments involved to provide assistance. Good luck!" said the Rais (Head) of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Strategic Initiatives

Tattelecom said, "On this site, we will build a data center, a transformer substation, and an administrative office center for 200 workplaces. The data center will have the highest level of reliability according to the Tier 3 standard. The transformer substation will have a total capacity of 1.8 MW with a reserve of up to 3.6 MW."

The company also plans to implement a scientific and educational cluster based on the computing center with the support of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Tattelcom

According to the website, Tattelcom, formed in April 1998 by the Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Tatarstan, is the largest wired telecommunications operator in the region. The company offers mobile communication, internet, telephony, control and video surveillance, IoT, and TV services.

