EE Establishes 4G Connectivity on Remote Islands in Scotland

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

EE, in partnership with the Scottish Government, extends 4G connectivity to Out Skerries and Foula, enhancing digital access for remote Scottish communities.

Highlights

  • EE activates 4G masts in Out Skerries and Foula, enabling internet access for the first time.
  • Faster connections boost access to online services like banking, healthcare, and shopping for islanders.
  • Scottish 4G Infill programme drives connectivity in collaboration with government and industry partners.

UK mobile operator EE announced yesterday that it has installed new mobile masts, bringing 4G mobile connectivity to two remote Scottish islands. In its announcement, the BT Group's telecom company stated that, for the first time, people in Out Skerries - one of the UK's most remote islands with roughly 70 inhabitants - were able to connect to the internet using the 4G mobile network and do their Christmas shopping.

Also Read: EE Expands 4G Coverage to 1,500 Remote UK Communities




Island Connectivity

In addition to Out Skerries, EE has also announced the activation of another 4G mast as part of the Scottish 4G Infill programme (S4GI) on the hard-to-reach island of Foula in Shetland. According to the official release, this new 4G connectivity is possible due to EE's partnership with the Scottish Government, WHP Telecoms, Cellnex UK, and Scottish Futures Trust.

Scottish 4G Infill programme

The new high-speed 4G connectivity is available from a mobile mast that EE has activated for 4G to connect the island community as part of the 28.75 million Euros Scottish 4G Infill programme by the Scottish Government. The programme aims to deliver 4G infrastructure and connectivity to rural and island communities across Scotland that previously had little or no mobile coverage, all while respecting the rural landscape.

Also Read: EE to Expand 5G to Rural Areas and Tourist Destinations

Rural Digital Empowerment

BT Group said, "These new 4G sites provide residents with fast and reliable access to online services such as banking, healthcare, and shopping, while empowering rural Scottish businesses to accept mobile payments and offer new digital experiences. Together with the Scottish Government and our industry partners, we are helping to close the UK's digital divide and deliver the connectivity boost that countryside communities can rely on."

Also Read: EE Expands 4G Network to Rural Northern Ireland Communities

EE mentioned that its 4G connectivity is now available on 51 out of the new 55 S4GI mobile masts across Scotland, with these widespread sites providing connectivity to residents, businesses, and Scottish emergency services.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

