EE Establishes 4G Connectivity on Remote Islands in Scotland



UK mobile operator EE announced yesterday that it has installed new mobile masts, bringing 4G mobile connectivity to two remote Scottish islands. In its announcement, the BT Group's telecom company stated that, for the first time, people in Out Skerries - one of the UK's most remote islands with roughly 70 inhabitants - were able to connect to the internet using the 4G mobile network and do their Christmas shopping.

Island Connectivity

In addition to Out Skerries, EE has also announced the activation of another 4G mast as part of the Scottish 4G Infill programme (S4GI) on the hard-to-reach island of Foula in Shetland. According to the official release, this new 4G connectivity is possible due to EE's partnership with the Scottish Government, WHP Telecoms, Cellnex UK, and Scottish Futures Trust.

Scottish 4G Infill programme

The new high-speed 4G connectivity is available from a mobile mast that EE has activated for 4G to connect the island community as part of the 28.75 million Euros Scottish 4G Infill programme by the Scottish Government. The programme aims to deliver 4G infrastructure and connectivity to rural and island communities across Scotland that previously had little or no mobile coverage, all while respecting the rural landscape.

Rural Digital Empowerment

BT Group said, "These new 4G sites provide residents with fast and reliable access to online services such as banking, healthcare, and shopping, while empowering rural Scottish businesses to accept mobile payments and offer new digital experiences. Together with the Scottish Government and our industry partners, we are helping to close the UK's digital divide and deliver the connectivity boost that countryside communities can rely on."

EE mentioned that its 4G connectivity is now available on 51 out of the new 55 S4GI mobile masts across Scotland, with these widespread sites providing connectivity to residents, businesses, and Scottish emergency services.