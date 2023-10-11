atNorth to Expand into Denmark With New Data Center in Ballerup



Nordic data centre provider atNorth has announced its expansion into Denmark with a new state-of-the-art data centre in Ballerup, Greater Copenhagen. The first phase of the project will go live in Q4 2024 and will provide 30MW of capacity when fully built for high-performance workloads. Named DEN01, the data centre will be atNorth's ninth and will mark its presence in four of the five Nordic countries, according to the statement.

Also Read: Nordic Data Center Operator atNorth Expands With Gompute Acquisition









DEN01 Data Center Features

atNorth said DEN01 is located on a sizeable plot to accommodate scalability in response to client demand. The data centre will be ISO 27001 and ISO 14001 compliant and will adhere to Tier 3 standards, ensuring the highest levels of security, reliability, and efficiency.

Environmental Benefits

The statement noted that the facility will also benefit from Denmark's cool climate and good connections to mainland Europe, making it an ideal location for businesses looking to deploy high-performance computing workloads.

Also Read: AtNorth Signs PPA With Landsvirkjun for New Icelandic Data Centre

One standout feature is its heat recycling technology, combined with its proximity to the waste and energy company Vestforbraending. This setup has the potential to offer sustainable district heating to thousands of Ballerup residents once it is complete.

Also Read: atNorth to Build a New 15MW Data Centre Campus in Helsinki

Supporting Growth Strategy

The announcement of this new data centre supports atNorth's growth strategy and its ambition to meet the increasing demand for cost-effective, high-performance computing services while embracing energy efficiency and sustainability.