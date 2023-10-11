atNorth to Expand into Denmark With New Data Center in Ballerup

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The first phase of the project will go live in Q4 2024 and will provide 30MW of capacity for high performance workloads.

Highlights

  • Phase 1 goes live in Q4 2024, providing 30MW capacity.
  • DEN01 marks atNorth's presence in four of five Nordic countries.
  • The data centre will utilise heat recycling technology to supply heat to thousands of Ballerup citizens once complete.

Follow Us

atNorth to Expand into Denmark With New Data Center in Ballerup
Nordic data centre provider atNorth has announced its expansion into Denmark with a new state-of-the-art data centre in Ballerup, Greater Copenhagen. The first phase of the project will go live in Q4 2024 and will provide 30MW of capacity when fully built for high-performance workloads. Named DEN01, the data centre will be atNorth's ninth and will mark its presence in four of the five Nordic countries, according to the statement.

Also Read: Nordic Data Center Operator atNorth Expands With Gompute Acquisition




DEN01 Data Center Features

atNorth said DEN01 is located on a sizeable plot to accommodate scalability in response to client demand. The data centre will be ISO 27001 and ISO 14001 compliant and will adhere to Tier 3 standards, ensuring the highest levels of security, reliability, and efficiency.

Environmental Benefits

The statement noted that the facility will also benefit from Denmark's cool climate and good connections to mainland Europe, making it an ideal location for businesses looking to deploy high-performance computing workloads.

Also Read: AtNorth Signs PPA With Landsvirkjun for New Icelandic Data Centre

One standout feature is its heat recycling technology, combined with its proximity to the waste and energy company Vestforbraending. This setup has the potential to offer sustainable district heating to thousands of Ballerup residents once it is complete.

Also Read: atNorth to Build a New 15MW Data Centre Campus in Helsinki

Supporting Growth Strategy

The announcement of this new data centre supports atNorth's growth strategy and its ambition to meet the increasing demand for cost-effective, high-performance computing services while embracing energy efficiency and sustainability.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

d5aqoep :

Govt should appoint separate committee and re-calculate it again as per norms. Do it once and for all and fix…

Airtel and Vi Again Ask for Hearing of AGR Dues…

Faraz :

Thanks to netmonster app, it's always on 5G only even during call which used to fall back to 4G in…

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Deepak Gokul das :

Always automobile mode

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Deepak Gokul das :

Always your mobile number network should be automatically mode

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Faraz :

They all have become feku now. They only share aim that they will install this much site, aim for this…

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments