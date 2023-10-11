Top Bharti Airtel Data Packs for Use During Cricket World Cup 2023

Reported by Yashika Goel

Airtel offers a variety of data packs to meet the needs of different users. This article highlights the 4 best Airtel data packs based on different usages during the cricket season.

Highlights

  • The Airtel Rs 49 Data Pack is the best option for short-term usage, offering 6GB of data for 1 day.
  • The Airtel Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack is the best option for unlimited data for a short period.
  • The Airtel Rs 181 Data Pack is the best option for extra daily data.

Bharti Airtel offers Data Packs to recharge and avail extra data for any surged usages or unexpected data usage on top of the existing base plan cycle. To add to the excitement, Airtel recently introduced new World Cup Data Packs for surged data demands during the game season. However, if you're looking for the top Airtel data packs available, we have selected four data packs based on different usages. Let's take a look at them, starting from the entry-level, based on pricing.

Airtel Rs 49 Data Pack

The Airtel 49 Data Pack offers 6GB of data and comes with a 1-day validity, which brings the effective price per GB to around Rs 8. If you are travelling or in an area without WiFi for a day, this data pack comes in handy. Post-usage data will be charged at 50 paise per MB.

Airtel Rs 99 Data Pack

If you are looking for an unlimited data pack for 2 days, the newly introduced Airtel 99 Unlimited Data Pack is very convenient. The Airtel Rs 99 Pack offers unlimited data for 2 days with a Fair Usage Policy of 20GB per day, totalling 40GB for the plan. After consuming 20GB per day, speeds will be up to 64 kbps.

Airtel Rs 181 Data Pack

If you are a fan of per-day data packs and anticipate daily extra usage over an extended period, such as 30 days, the Airtel 181 Data Pack will be of great help. Since October is a festive month, if you experience increased usage or need extra data while on the move, you can choose this plan. The plan offers an extra 1GB of data on top of your existing base plan for 30 days daily. After using up the data quota, data will be charged at 50p per MB.

Airtel Rs 301 Data Pack

The last and final pack on our top list is the Rs 301 pack. This is our personal favourite as well. If you have WiFi at home, you only need extra data for unexpected usage. Hence, this pack, which offers 50GB of data with the validity of the existing base plan, is a one-time recharge and chill pack for any usage while on the move or on days without access to WiFi. The pack also comes bundled with a one-year Wynk Music Premium subscription.

Cheapest Data Pack Option

There are other options from Airtel in the data packs category. However, we selected these based on usage. The most basic data pack available is Rs 19, which offers 1GB of data with a validity of 1 day. If none of the above packs interests you, and you're just looking for a minimalistic data top-up, then this plan may be of help.

Conclusion

If you are in an Airtel 5G Plus Network zone, you may not need these data packs, as Airtel offers unlimited data on its Unlimited 5G Data-compatible plans. However, these data packs will be helpful in 4G/2G network zones and will cater to most of your unexpected or surged data needs during the cricket season.

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

