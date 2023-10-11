BSNL Long-Term Validity 4G Data Vouchers

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL's Rs 411 plan comes with 90 days of service validity. Note that since this is a data voucher, you don't get validity with this. You need a base validity prepaid plan active in order to use this plan. Users get 2GB of daily data with this plan and post the FUP (fair usage policy) limit, the speed drops to 40 Kbps.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has multiple long-term validity 4G data vouchers for its users.
  • While these plans are categorised for 4G users as well, BSNL's 4G services are not yet available in many places in the country.
  • Today, we will be talking about 3 BSNL 4G data vouchers that come with long-term validity.

Follow Us

bsnl long term validity 4g data vouchers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has multiple long-term validity 4G data vouchers for its users. While these plans are categorised for 4G users as well, BSNL's 4G services are not yet available in many places in the country. However, that should change in the near future as BSNL has plans to deploy 4G at a fast pace throughout India in the next 1.5 to 2 years. Today, we will be talking about 3 BSNL 4G data vouchers that come with long-term validity. These plans cost Rs 411, Rs 788, and Rs 1515. Note that these plans are not new offerings. Let's check out their benefits.




Read More - BSNL to Remain in the Affordable Leagues Post 4G Launch

BSNL 4G Data Vouchers with Long-Term Validity

BSNL's Rs 411 plan comes with 90 days of service validity. Note that since this is a data voucher, you don't get validity with this. You need a base validity prepaid plan active in order to use this plan. Users get 2GB of daily data with this plan and post the FUP (fair usage policy) limit, the speed drops to 40 Kbps. This plan doesn't bundle any voice calling or SMS benefits for the users.

Read More - BSNL has a Decent 200 Mbps Plan with OTT, but know this

The next plan on the list is the Rs 788 plan. With this one, BSNL offers 180 days of validity (again, this plan requires a base active prepaid plan) and 2GB of daily data. The speed drops to 40 Kbps once the user has consumed the daily limit.

The last plan on the list is the Rs 1515 plan. This is a plan meant for users who are looking for a data voucher that will give benefits up to one year. The validity of this plan is 365 days. With this plan as well, users get 2GB of daily data and the speed reduces to 40 Kbps post the consumption of FUP data.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

d5aqoep :

Govt should appoint separate committee and re-calculate it again as per norms. Do it once and for all and fix…

Airtel and Vi Again Ask for Hearing of AGR Dues…

Faraz :

Thanks to netmonster app, it's always on 5G only even during call which used to fall back to 4G in…

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Deepak Gokul das :

Always automobile mode

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Deepak Gokul das :

Always your mobile number network should be automatically mode

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Faraz :

They all have become feku now. They only share aim that they will install this much site, aim for this…

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments