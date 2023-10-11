bsnl long term validity 4g data vouchers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has multiple long-term validity 4G data vouchers for its users. While these plans are categorised for 4G users as well, BSNL's 4G services are not yet available in many places in the country. However, that should change in the near future as BSNL has plans to deploy 4G at a fast pace throughout India in the next 1.5 to 2 years. Today, we will be talking about 3 BSNL 4G data vouchers that come with long-term validity. These plans cost Rs 411, Rs 788, and Rs 1515. Note that these plans are not new offerings. Let's check out their benefits.









Read More - BSNL to Remain in the Affordable Leagues Post 4G Launch

BSNL 4G Data Vouchers with Long-Term Validity

BSNL's Rs 411 plan comes with 90 days of service validity. Note that since this is a data voucher, you don't get validity with this. You need a base validity prepaid plan active in order to use this plan. Users get 2GB of daily data with this plan and post the FUP (fair usage policy) limit, the speed drops to 40 Kbps. This plan doesn't bundle any voice calling or SMS benefits for the users.

Read More - BSNL has a Decent 200 Mbps Plan with OTT, but know this

The next plan on the list is the Rs 788 plan. With this one, BSNL offers 180 days of validity (again, this plan requires a base active prepaid plan) and 2GB of daily data. The speed drops to 40 Kbps once the user has consumed the daily limit.

The last plan on the list is the Rs 1515 plan. This is a plan meant for users who are looking for a data voucher that will give benefits up to one year. The validity of this plan is 365 days. With this plan as well, users get 2GB of daily data and the speed reduces to 40 Kbps post the consumption of FUP data.