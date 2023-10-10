Ericsson, CTTC Join Forces to Enhance Network Slicing Capabilities in Networks



Ericsson and the Centre Tecnologic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya (CTTC) have joined forces to drive the evolution of 5G and 6G technologies. Ericsson today said these joint efforts are a part of the UNICO I+D program, supported by the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Digital Transformation and NextGeneration EU, with a focus on establishing a sustainable Spanish 5G/6G innovation ecosystem.

6G-DAWN and 6G-BLUR projects

The partnership revolves around two crucial research projects, 6G-DAWN and 6G-BLUR. Ericsson said these projects tackle the challenges of implementing "massive" network slicing, matching the scale of 6G networks.

The primary goal is to empower communication service providers (CSPs) to enhance their network-slicing capabilities for future scenarios, especially in non-public networks (NPNs) connected to public networks.

Key Focus Areas

Ericsson said the research focuses on four key areas:

Resource Flexibility : Efficiently distributing resources, including edge computing, for optimal network performance.

: Efficiently distributing resources, including edge computing, for optimal network performance. Energy Efficiency and Sustainability : Reducing energy consumption across the entire network with sustainability in mind.

: Reducing energy consumption across the entire network with sustainability in mind. Zero-Touch Automation : Streamlining the launch of new NPN services through automatic adaptation and self-configuration.

: Streamlining the launch of new NPN services through automatic adaptation and self-configuration. Network Resiliency: Ensuring network integrity and reliability using advanced machine learning algorithms.

Sustainable Innovation

Ericsson Spain highlights the growing demand for advanced 5G deployments and the need for research and innovation in this evolving landscape.

CTTC emphasises the two projects, stating, "The 6G-DAWN and 6G-BLUR projects focus on network slicing, NPN integration, energy efficiency, and zero-touch network automation, utilising various artificial intelligence techniques, and sow the seeds for the creation of an advanced 5G and 6G industry-academia ecosystem."

This collaboration aims to advance the research and development of 5G and 6G technologies, with a specific focus on network slicing, energy efficiency, automation, and network resilience.