Ericsson, CTTC Join Forces to Enhance Network Slicing Capabilities in Networks

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Ericsson and the Centre Tecnologic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya have partnered to drive the evolution of 5G and 6G technologies, focusing on network slicing, energy efficiency, automation, and network resilience.

Highlights

  • Ericsson and CTTC are collaborating on two crucial research projects: 6G-DAWN and 6G-BLUR.
  • These projects tackle the challenges of implementing
  • The research focuses on four key areas: resource flexibility, energy efficiency and sustainability, zero-touch automation, and network resiliency.

Follow Us

Ericsson, CTTC Join Forces to Enhance Network Slicing Capabilities in Networks
Ericsson and the Centre Tecnologic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya (CTTC) have joined forces to drive the evolution of 5G and 6G technologies. Ericsson today said these joint efforts are a part of the UNICO I+D program, supported by the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Digital Transformation and NextGeneration EU, with a focus on establishing a sustainable Spanish 5G/6G innovation ecosystem.

Also Read: Telefonica and Ericsson Collaborate to Advance Open Networks with Cloud RAN




6G-DAWN and 6G-BLUR projects

The partnership revolves around two crucial research projects, 6G-DAWN and 6G-BLUR. Ericsson said these projects tackle the challenges of implementing "massive" network slicing, matching the scale of 6G networks.

The primary goal is to empower communication service providers (CSPs) to enhance their network-slicing capabilities for future scenarios, especially in non-public networks (NPNs) connected to public networks.

Also Read: Ericsson Introduces On-Demand 5G Network Slicing for Android Devices

Key Focus Areas

Ericsson said the research focuses on four key areas:

  • Resource Flexibility: Efficiently distributing resources, including edge computing, for optimal network performance.
  • Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: Reducing energy consumption across the entire network with sustainability in mind.
  • Zero-Touch Automation: Streamlining the launch of new NPN services through automatic adaptation and self-configuration.
  • Network Resiliency: Ensuring network integrity and reliability using advanced machine learning algorithms.

Sustainable Innovation

Ericsson Spain highlights the growing demand for advanced 5G deployments and the need for research and innovation in this evolving landscape.

Also Read: Ericsson Commits to Open RAN With Support for Open Fronthaul

CTTC emphasises the two projects, stating, "The 6G-DAWN and 6G-BLUR projects focus on network slicing, NPN integration, energy efficiency, and zero-touch network automation, utilising various artificial intelligence techniques, and sow the seeds for the creation of an advanced 5G and 6G industry-academia ecosystem."

This collaboration aims to advance the research and development of 5G and 6G technologies, with a specific focus on network slicing, energy efficiency, automation, and network resilience.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

d5aqoep :

Govt should appoint separate committee and re-calculate it again as per norms. Do it once and for all and fix…

Airtel and Vi Again Ask for Hearing of AGR Dues…

Faraz :

Thanks to netmonster app, it's always on 5G only even during call which used to fall back to 4G in…

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Deepak Gokul das :

Always automobile mode

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Deepak Gokul das :

Always your mobile number network should be automatically mode

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Faraz :

They all have become feku now. They only share aim that they will install this much site, aim for this…

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments