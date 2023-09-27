Telefonica and Ericsson Collaborate to Advance Open Networks with Cloud RAN

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Under the MoU, Telefonica and Ericsson will also explore how to deploy Cloud RAN sites with a high degree of automation, following approaches in line with best practices in cloud ecosystems.

Highlights

  • The collaboration will explore how to deploy Cloud RAN sites with a high degree of automation, adopting approaches in line with best practice in cloud ecosystems.
  • Telefonica and Ericsson will work together to accelerate the adoption of cloud-native open networks.
  • Ericsson Cloud RAN is based on an open, standardized architecture for worldwide connectivity and is fully compatible with the deployed Ericsson Radio System portfolio.

Follow Us

Telefonica and Ericsson Collaborate to Advance Open Networks with Cloud RAN
Swedish telecom vendor Ericsson and Spanish telecommunications service provider Telefonica have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate the adoption of Ericsson's Cloud RAN architecture. Under the MoU, Telefonica and Ericsson will also explore how to deploy Cloud RAN sites with a high degree of automation, following approaches in line with best practices in cloud ecosystems.

Also Read: Ericsson Commits to Open RAN With Support for Open Fronthaul




Ericsson and Telefonica's shared vision

Ericsson said this includes leveraging rApps in the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and service management and orchestration (SMO) architecture to enhance radio access network (RAN) solutions. The rApps are software applications designed to run on the Non-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller to realise various RAN management and optimization use cases in an automated manner.

Telefonica stated, "The network's transition to software-based operations and the evolution toward open and disaggregated network architectures will increase flexibility, enable new network architectures and models, and boost innovation."

Also Read: Ericsson and MediaTek Test RedCap Interoperability for 5G SA

Ericsson said its Cloud RAN offers the capability to build macro networks and expand into enterprise applications.

Ericsson says, "This collaboration with Telefonica aims to accelerate the development and deployment of cloud-native open networks. This will enable an open ecosystem of innovation and reshape our perception of network value by exposing new capabilities through standardized APIs. The latest developments in the O-RAN Alliance allow us to build high-performance networks based on Open RAN standards, at scale."

Also Read: Ericsson Introduces On-Demand 5G Network Slicing for Android Devices

Ericsson's Cloud RAN and Radio System integration

Ericsson Cloud RAN is based on an open, standardized architecture and is fully compatible with the deployed Ericsson Radio System portfolio, assisting operators in evolving their networks according to their preferred architecture.

Leveraging the existing 5G infrastructure as a foundation, the collaboration will accelerate RAN evolution as both Telefonica and Ericsson agree to jointly test, deploy, and advance Cloud RAN technology, including trial deployments in Europe.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

10 GB per day in whose dream !?

Breaking: Airtel Revises Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack, Offers More…

avinashsuwal :

it is working in MPCG also

Vodafone Idea Brings Wi-Fi Calling to More Places

avinashsuwal :

now scammer got another chance to lure innocent's ? ? ?

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

I don't know why dislikes, but less than 10% of BSNL customers are aware enough or take efforts themselves to…

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

True.. This free installation by Airtel/Jio is something no one else able to compete with. Even BSNL don't provide free…

RailWire has an Amazing 50 Mbps Plan with 15 OTT…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments