TRAI Says Making Telecom Gear in India is 12-13% Costlier than in China

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

TRAI studied the policies for the Vietnam market to understand how they are able to manufacture the equipment at a lower cost than in India. In Vietnam, many goods are exempt from import taxes.

Highlights

  • TRAI, in a recent report, said that manufacturing telecom gear in India is 12-13% more expensive than in China.
  • This is even after including the incentives that the companies get from the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
  • Even in Vietnam, it is 3% cheaper to manufacture the same telecom equipment compared to India.

Follow Us

trai says making telecom gear in india

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), in a recent report, said that manufacturing telecom gear in India is 12-13% more expensive than in China. This is even after including the incentives that the companies get from the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Even in Vietnam, it is 3% cheaper to manufacture the same telecom equipment compared to India. If the PLI benefits weren't considered, then the relative cost difference would shoot up by another 4% where India would be at the expensive end.




There are multiple reasons why it is costlier to manufacture the same equipment in India than in China or Vietnam. Firstly, compared to India, these countries have a much better and developed infrastructure for manufacturing and smooth supply chains for components. Then, the other countries also offer additional incentives such as subsidies and interest subvention.

Read More - TRAI Gives Recommendations for Improving Connectivity in North East

How Vietnam and China Enable Cheaper Manufacturing of Telecom Equipment than India?

TRAI studied the policies for the Vietnam market to understand how they are able to manufacture the equipment at a lower cost than in India. In Vietnam, many goods are exempt from import taxes. These include the ones that are imported for re-export and then the materials and equipment used for the production of export goods are also exempted. Further, any raw material or component that can't be produced locally is also exempted from import duties. Further, there are corporate tax benefits as well as credit incentives. Even China has policies in place that encourage more local production with several benefits.

Read More - Indian Telcos to Refund Money to Users Who were Overcharged: TRAI

TRAI said, "Some stakeholders have claimed that domestic manufacturers are costlier in production than global OEMs because of higher value addition cost, in-sufficient availability of highly skilled manpower, lack of automated manufacturing facilities, additional cost due to foreign exchange hedging arrangements & cross-border duties on imported components, higher operational expenditure due to lacking economies of scale, and higher energy costs."

But it is not just this. The interest cost in India is also higher by about 5% compared to the international standards. To scale local production further and get the interest of MNCs (Multi-National Companies) to invest more in producing in India, the government and the regulator along with the stakeholders need to work in tandem to create the best environment.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

10 GB per day in whose dream !?

Breaking: Airtel Revises Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack, Offers More…

avinashsuwal :

it is working in MPCG also

Vodafone Idea Brings Wi-Fi Calling to More Places

avinashsuwal :

now scammer got another chance to lure innocent's ? ? ?

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

I don't know why dislikes, but less than 10% of BSNL customers are aware enough or take efforts themselves to…

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

True.. This free installation by Airtel/Jio is something no one else able to compete with. Even BSNL don't provide free…

RailWire has an Amazing 50 Mbps Plan with 15 OTT…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments