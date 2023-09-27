Samsung and KDDI Announce 5G Global Network Slicing Alliance

Samsung and KDDI have just announced the formation of the 5G Global Network Slicing Alliance. Both companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost the prospects of commercial 5G network slicing services and assess new business models based on the technology. The market for 5G network slicing is going to grow at over fifty percent annually from 2023 to 2030.









In a joint release, the companies said, "KDDI and Samsung conducted a field trial in January 2023, which successfully completed Service Level Agreements (SLA) assurance network slicing on a live 5G standalone (SA) network in Tokyo, Japan."

Read More - 5G Call Made via Satellite, a Big Breakthrough

In addition, the companies demonstrated network slicing with a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) for the first time in the telecom industry back in 2020. 5G network slicing is a pretty major use case of 5G for enterprises. Further, the telecom operators can also slice their 5G networks for consumers who game heavily so that they can get the best online gaming experience where the latency is ultra-low and the bandwidth is super high.

Because of network slicing, telcos can create multiple virtual networks within a single physical network infrastructure. Slicing is said to be the most effective when it is happening on a 5G SA network. Samsung and KDDI will work together to facilitate innovation for the advancement of 5G to the next level.

Read More - Ericsson Showcases 5G Possibilities at Imagine Live Event in Malaysia

Network slicing can also help enterprises connect their IoT (Internet of Things) devices with a strong and dedicated network to help them work efficiently. However, it is worth noting that in many countries, the need for network slicing is currently not very high. This is because the full capacity of the 5G networks is yet to be utilised. Until that happens, there's no need to create separate slices as the 5G networks aren't really facing any huge loads because of which their performance in general will go down.