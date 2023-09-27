Zayo Group Upgrades its European Network to 400G



Global communications network provider Zayo Group announced yesterday that its network in Europe is now fully 400G enabled, offering enhanced capacity and scalability for businesses throughout Europe and around the world. Zayo stated that its 400 Gbps network enables businesses, data centres, carriers, and hyperscalers to access high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity across Europe with the most direct routing for multi-cloud and multi-market connectivity.

Extending connectivity beyond Europe

Zayo further mentioned that the 400G enhancements also facilitate global connectivity for Zayo customers outside of Europe, with Zayo's North American network scheduled to be fully 400G enabled by the end of 2024.

Backbone of the Internet

According to Zayo, the network upgrades to 400G serve as the backbone of the internet, extending from the northernmost parts of the UK to mainland Europe. Zayo's European network is built on five diverse subsea cables, three of which are owned and operated by Zayo, powering 2,500 on-net buildings, 125 core points of presence (PoPs), and 16 metro fibre markets.

Sustainability Benefits

Zayo said the demand for 400G connectivity is becoming the standard for businesses worldwide. Zayo also emphasized that this network enhancement offers sustainability benefits, as supported by independent research showcasing that Ciena's WaveLogic 5 Extreme, which powers Zayo's 400G network, achieves a threefold increase in fibre capacity while reducing power per bit by 80 percent and physical space requirements by 85 percent compared to the original WaveLogic generation.

Future with 800G Networks

Zayo also mentioned that it is looking toward the future with the anticipation of 800G networks. The company noted that in March 2022, it successfully completed the world's longest known terrestrial 800G optical wavelength in a commercial network - covering 1,044.51 km and powered by Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent technology.