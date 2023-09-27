Airtel Xstream Fiber 100 Mbps Broadband Plan: Everything You Need to Know

Airtel offers a 100 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 799 per month, which includes unlimited internet and unlimited local and STD calls. The plan also includes Airtel Thanks benefits:

  • 100 Mbps unlimited internet and unlimited local and STD calls for Rs 799 per month.
  • Airtel Thanks benefits: Xstream Premium Pack, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, and Wynk.
  • Additional discount of 7.5 percent and 15 percent for 6-month and 12-month plans, respectively.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 100 Mbps Broadband Plan Detailed
Bharti Airtel has recently launched Airtel Xstream AirFiber, which offers 100 Mbps speeds in select cities. However, if AirFiber is not available in your location, Airtel offers its Xstream Fiber service in around 1,225 cities as of August. Airtel Xstream Fiber is Airtel's broadband service offering.

As the month is about to end, and if you are looking for a new 100 Mbps stable connectivity solution or planning to switch, Airtel has a plan similar to its AirFiber offering. Let's now look at the Airtel Xstream Fiber 100 Mbps broadband plan at the end of September.




Airtel Xstream Fiber 100 Mbps Broadband Plan

Airtel offers a 100 Mbps Standard Plan at Rs 799 per month, which includes unlimited internet and unlimited local and STD calls. With Airtel Xstream Fiber, you can enjoy benefits such as WiFi calling, 24/7 customer support, proactive network monitoring, auto troubleshooting routers, auto-adjusting upload/download speeds, and a promised 24x7 plan speed.

Airtel Xstream Fiber uses FTTH (Fiber to Home) technology, providing you with a fully dedicated fibre optic cable that can connect up to 60 devices via a WiFi router modem.

Airtel Thanks Benefits

The Airtel 100 Mbps Broadband plan also includes Airtel Thanks benefits: Xstream Premium Pack, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, and Wynk. Airtel's Standard 100 Mbps plan comes with a free 1-year subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium pack, which is worth Rs 1,499.

Long Term Plan Benefits

If you choose a 3-month, 6-month, or 12-month plan, Airtel also waives the installation charges of Rs 1,500. If you opt for a long-term plan, such as 6 months or 12 months, you will be entitled to an additional discount of 7.5 percent and 15 percent, respectively. Please note that the plan comes with a Fair Usage Policy, and speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps after consuming 3333GB.

Booking Airtel Xstream Fiber

Users can visit airtel.in/broadband/, select their city, and choose a plan of their choice, preferably the one discussed in the story, i.e., Rs 799 if you are interested. The website will prompt you to provide installation details, and upon doing so, your new broadband service request will be registered and processed.

Book Airtel Xstream AirFiber Online

Airtel has also begun accepting bookings for its Xstream AirFiber service through its website. Although the service is currently available in only two cities, namely Delhi and Mumbai, you can provide your mobile number and location to register your Airtel Xstream AirFiber booking request with Airtel.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

