Verizon Leverages AI Tools to Transform Customer Experience

Verizon's latest GenAI tools are transforming customer interactions and enhancing satisfaction across sales and service channels.

Highlights

  • New offerings include a Personal Research Assistant and Fast Pass to resolution feature.
  • AI-driven personalisation aims to provide tailored experiences with Segment of Me.
  • Significant increases in customer satisfaction and engagement reported.

Verizon Launches AI Tools to Transform Customer Experience
American telecommunications company Verizon has unveiled a suite of GenAI tools aimed at enhancing the customer experience. "In recent months, Verizon has been developing – and deploying – industry-leading, human-assisted GenAI applications to simplify experiences and help make every interaction a positive one," Verizon said in an official release this week. According to the company, these new tools make it simple to do business with Verizon and help reduce the cognitive load on store and customer service partners.

Also Read: Verizon Consumer Connections Report Shows 129 Percent Surge in Mobile Network Traffic




Enhanced Customer Support

Verizon's latest offerings include a Personal Research Assistant, which equips frontline teams with quick access to information. With this, employees are now able to answer nearly all (95 percent) of customer inquiries, Verizon said. Additionally, Verizon introduced a "Fast Pass" to resolution feature, pairing customers with specialised representatives to expedite problem-solving.

Streamlined Transactions

Moreover, with the deployment of a Personal Shopper/Problem Solver, Verizon leverages AI to analyse customer profiles, enabling employees to anticipate needs and streamline transactions. This move has resulted in a two to four-minute reduction in customer transaction times, the company said.

Proactive Personalisation

Through AI-driven personalisation, Verizon aims to provide each customer with a tailored experience, named "Segment of Me."

"From new plans, product offers, service upgrades, and more, AI is accurately and proactively identifying what a customer may be looking for and enabling agile, consistent experiences no matter where they shop," Verizon said, noting that this proactive approach has not only increased customer engagement but also reduced churn rates significantly.

"We connect roughly 99 percent of the population, and they count on us to handle everything from making calls and sending texts to purchasing new tech, billing questions, or checking out new products in our stores. We understand that every interaction is an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on people's lives. AI is helping us not just meet expectations but exceed them by showing our customers we've got their back at every turn," Verizon said.

Also Read: Verizon to Expand Private 5G Network Offerings

Meaningful Impact

Verizon said teams are already starting to see meaningful increases in customer satisfaction and improved engagement across all sales and service channels, from fixing pain points and providing signature experiences to creating digital channels and driving simplicity and transparency across all touchpoints.

