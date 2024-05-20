Banglalink and Robi Sign MoU for Network Sharing to Expand 4G Coverage



Bangladeshi operators Banglalink and Robi are studying the possibility of sharing their network resources. Veon's subsidiary Banglalink in Bangladesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Robi, the second-largest mobile operator in the country and a subsidiary of Axiata Group, to explore sharing and optimising network resources to expand 4G coverage and enhance network performance.

MoU Signing

The MoU was signed during a ceremony on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day in Bangladesh, attended by key officials including the Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology and the Chairman of the BTRC, along with representatives from Banglalink and Robi.

Benefits of Infrastructure Sharing

"Infrastructure sharing promotes an 'asset-light' business model in line with VEON and Banglalink’s strategy. It supports the customer experience and environmental sustainability goals of both Banglalink and Robi. A successful collaboration would bring wider 4G coverage and improved network quality for customers of both operators, reduce duplications, and enable more efficient utilisation of resources, including energy," the official release said.

Digitalisation in Bangladesh

"This collaboration represents a significant development for the future of digitalisation in Bangladesh. This first step to explore network sharing will allow Banglalink and Robi to generate efficiencies which will serve the customers of both operators and the country as a whole, in line with Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041. We look forward to unlocking the potential that this collaboration entails," said Veon.

This collaboration with Robi Axiata is the latest that Banglalink has taken to expand its 4G services with an asset-light approach. Previously, Banglalink signed an MoU for network sharing with Teletalk and completed the sale of part of its tower portfolio to Summit Towers. Additionally, as TelecomTalk reported, Banglalink recently became the first operator in Bangladesh to phase out 3G, prioritising the efficient use of its resources.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Veon operates across six countries including Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.