Banglalink and Robi Sign MoU for Network Sharing to Expand 4G Coverage

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The MoU was signed during a ceremony on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day in Bangladesh, attended by key officials.

Highlights

  • Collaboration aims to expand 4G coverage and enhance network performance.
  • Efforts align with sustainability goals and Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041.
  • Banglalink pioneers asset-light approach with strategic network partnerships.

Follow Us

Banglalink and Robi Sign MoU for Network Sharing to Expand 4G Coverage
Bangladeshi operators Banglalink and Robi are studying the possibility of sharing their network resources. Veon's subsidiary Banglalink in Bangladesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Robi, the second-largest mobile operator in the country and a subsidiary of Axiata Group, to explore sharing and optimising network resources to expand 4G coverage and enhance network performance.

Also Read: Banglalink to Upgrade 4G Network Infrastructure in Bangladesh




MoU Signing

The MoU was signed during a ceremony on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day in Bangladesh, attended by key officials including the Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology and the Chairman of the BTRC, along with representatives from Banglalink and Robi.

Benefits of Infrastructure Sharing

"Infrastructure sharing promotes an 'asset-light' business model in line with VEON and Banglalink’s strategy. It supports the customer experience and environmental sustainability goals of both Banglalink and Robi. A successful collaboration would bring wider 4G coverage and improved network quality for customers of both operators, reduce duplications, and enable more efficient utilisation of resources, including energy," the official release said.

Also Read: Banglalink Phases Out 3G for Enhanced 4G Services in Bangladesh

Digitalisation in Bangladesh

"This collaboration represents a significant development for the future of digitalisation in Bangladesh. This first step to explore network sharing will allow Banglalink and Robi to generate efficiencies which will serve the customers of both operators and the country as a whole, in line with Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041. We look forward to unlocking the potential that this collaboration entails," said Veon.

Also Read: Banglalink and Teletalk Announce Network Sharing Pilot

This collaboration with Robi Axiata is the latest that Banglalink has taken to expand its 4G services with an asset-light approach. Previously, Banglalink signed an MoU for network sharing with Teletalk and completed the sale of part of its tower portfolio to Summit Towers. Additionally, as TelecomTalk reported, Banglalink recently became the first operator in Bangladesh to phase out 3G, prioritising the efficient use of its resources.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Veon operates across six countries including Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

In Newtown, BSNL don't even have wireline here. Only Airtel, Jio and Tata play are providing broadband service. Once you…

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

Rupesh :

We aren't poor. By looking at this number stop jumping to conclusions. This is only for Kolkata circle and only…

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

TheAndroidFreak :

Kolkata doesn't have too much options. Alliance rules over there.

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

Shivraj Roy :

Thats so less omg We really are a poor nation

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

TheAndroidFreak :

900Mhz band has made lot of things better for Airtel. So it should do same for Vi as well. 1800Mhz…

Vodafone Idea Struggled to Add 4G Subscribers in FY24

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments