iPhone 17 Slim Could be the Most Expensive Model in iPhone 17 Series: Report

Apple is not done with making its products thinner or slimmer. The Cupertino tech giant is reportedly working on a new iPhone 17 Slim model. This would be the first that an iPhone would come with a 'Slim' suffix ever (if it happens). Much recently, Apple came out with its thinnest iPad, which got a mixed reaction from the fans and the tech enthusiasts. Now the company is reportedly in plans to launch an iPhone 17 Slim, which according to GSMArena's report will be the most expensive model in the series.









The iPhone 17 Slim will come with a refreshed design, as per reports. This could mean that Apple may discontinue the 'Plus' model. What's interesting here is that Apple will price it higher than the 'Pro Max' model.

Another major design change that we may get to see with the iPhone 17 series is the reduction of the size of Dynamic Island. A Slim iPhone would definitely attract a lot of attention of the consumesr. However, it would also likely be criticsed for bending or breaking too easily.

The iPad Pro M4 is being bashed online for bending too easily in a test done by JerryRigEverything. On the display side, Apple is expected to deliver the iPhone 17 Slim with a larger screen than the iPhone 17 (6.1-inch), but a smaller one than the iPhone 17 Pro Max (6.9-inch).

Apple will launch the iPhone 16 series in September this year. This time around, no major design change is expected. Tech enthusiasts might be waiting for Apple to bring a more refined experience with the iPhone 16 Pro models by removing issues such as overheating of the device and more.

