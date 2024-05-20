NTT DATA to Build Jakarta 2 Annex Data Center in Indonesia



NTT Data has announced that its Global Data Centers division is constructing a Jakarta 2 Annex Data Center (JKT2A) in Indonesia, set for completion in early 2026. As part of the company's larger Jakarta 2 campus, JKT2A is designed to serve hyperscalers and enterprises in Indonesia. "New data center expansion in Jakarta to meet the requirements of hyperscalers and enterprises to accelerate the digital economy in the country," NTT Data said in its official release.

Also Read: NTT DATA to Develop Third Data Center Campus in Berlin









Expansion in Jakarta

Located in central Jakarta, the seven-story facility will offer a planned capacity of 12 MW of IT load. The facility will incorporate air-cooling systems, physical security measures, and multiple redundant power sources.

NTT Data said the JKT2A campus has multiple direct fiber connections to the Jakarta 3 Data Center in Bekasi, a suburb of Jakarta. The data center campus will have 100 percent renewable energy options for its clients, aligned with achieving NTT DATA's net-zero emissions target for its own operations, including sourcing 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

"The launch of the new JKT2A underscores our leadership position in the country, as we grow our global data center footprint to meet the increasing demand," said NTT Data. "We are ready to provide our clients with the flexible facility designs required to enable them to achieve their business objectives. As part of this, we are committed to delivering critical data capacity that supports the digital economy in Indonesia."

This development expands NTT DATA's presence in Jakarta, complementing its existing JKT2 and JKT3 campuses. The addition is part of NTT DATA's over USD 10 billion investment in data center growth projected for 2023-2027 in key markets across the globe, the official release said.

Also Read: DE-CIX Jakarta Internet Exchange Goes Live

Global Data Center Growth

NTT's Global Data Centers currently operate more than 17 data centers in seven countries in the Asia-Pacific region, with more than 278 MW of critical IT load and +60 MW in planned expansion. It is the second-largest data center provider in Jakarta.

"The launch of Jakarta 2 Annex Data Center is a significant step towards meeting the growing demands of our clients as they deploy next-generation AI solutions and expand interconnectivity throughout the region," said NTT DATA and PT NTT Indonesia.

"With the delivery of this new data center capacity, we meet immediate needs while laying the foundation for future technological advancements and innovation. This initiative aligns with our commitment to foster robust digitalization in Indonesia, supporting economic growth, innovation, and connectivity."