Indian Telcos Quality of Services a Concern for Government: Report

The Indian telecom operators are not offering services of decent quality to the customers, and it has become a concern for the government. Accordingly, the centre wants to revisit the parameters set for the Quality of Services (QoS) that telcos have to adhere to. Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel believe that there's no need to add new parameters or make changes in the area as the existing rules are sufficient. However, looking at the issues that the customers have to go through, the government wants to see if new measures can be brought in to ensure that the quality of services provided by the telcos is good.









Since the deployment of 5G started in India, issues such as call drops have been frequent for customers. Just higher speeds and lower latency does not make for the entire experience a consumer has with a mobile network. According to a TNN report, telcos are worried about being burdened by the new norms.

The sector regulatory - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) - has kept quality of services as high priority area to improve upon. In fact, TRAI even issued a consultation paper last year on the services standards of the telcos, and the paper acknowledged that there are serious service quality-related issues in India today.

The private telecom operators have PAN-India 4G presence, while Jio and Airtel also have 5G presence across the country now. With a tariff hike in the near future, telcos must ensure that they are offering high quality services to customers. Indian telecom operators can argue that they are doing the best they can with the current revenue levels. The mobile network services tariffs in India are one of the cheapest in the whole world, which has kept the earning potential of the telcos to a limited level.