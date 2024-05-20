Starlink Launches Services in Fiji

Starlink, a SpaceX-owned satellite communications (satcom) services provider has launched services in Fiji. The launch was confirmed by Elon Musk via an announcement on the social media platform X. Note that this launch comes after another launch which took place in Indonesia just a day before. Fiji will now have access to Starlink's satellite broadband services. This means that people there don't have to worry about fiber not being deployed in their area.









Now more than 300 islands in the Republic of Fiji have access to Starlink's high-speed internet service. Fiji has become the 99th territory for Starlink to launch its services. According to Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX and Starlink, this launch will help a lot of people throughout the world.

"Through the availability of internet access throughout the province, the digitalisation in the implementation of healthcare and education in Indonesia can continue to improve," he said.

Musk also said that they are working on launching satellite internet services in Sri Lanka soon. One of the key target markets for Starlink remains India. The satcom company has been struggling to get regulatory approvals and necessary licenses to operate in India. One of the key questions for Starlink is how it can make the CPE (consumer premises equipment) as well as services more affordable for customers.

In the developing markets, it is hard for Starlink to sell connections at large scale because of the high costs. Even in India, when the company was selling pre-booking connections back in 2021, it was charginf customers $99 USD. This meant that just for the equipment, the customer would have to pay an amount with which they can actually get a fiber connection for long-term.

Further, the broadband plans from Starlink will be higher priced than regular fiber broadband plans. Thus, cracking the consumer market will be a challenge for Starlink in developing countries such as India which is very price sensitive.