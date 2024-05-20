India Witnessed Deployment of Over 6,000 5G BTS During April 2024



India witnessed the deployment of 6,696 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) across various states and union territories (UTs) during April 2024. BTS are the equipment that facilitate wireless communication between user equipment and a network. The latest data reported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reveals significant progress in expanding the reach of 5G technology, with Bihar, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh leading the deployment efforts.

Also Read: Over 9,000 5G BTS Deployed in India During March 2024









Top States with 5G Deployments

Bihar, a state in eastern India, recorded an addition of 864 BTS during the said duration. Similarly, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat witnessed significant growth in 5G infrastructure expansion, with BTS additions of 709, 699, and 611 respectively. Among other notable contributors to the 5G infrastructure expansion, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam reported increase with BTS additions of 424, 397, and 332 respectively.

5G BTS Deployed in April 2024

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 31 Mar 2024 30 Apr 2024 BTS Additions in Apr 2024 1 Bihar 21647 22511 864 2 Karnataka 28675 29384 709 3 Uttar Pradesh 48990 49689 699 4 Gujarat 29232 29843 611 5 West Bengal 28192 28616 424 6 Madhya Pradesh 18714 19111 397 7 Assam 8229 8561 332 8 Rajasthan 25496 25813 317 9 Haryana 15604 15878 274 10 Tamil Nadu 33841 34113 272 10 Maharashtra 45283 45548 265 12 Jharkhand 9271 9474 203 13 Odisha 11860 12038 178 14 Punjab 15159 15336 177 15 Andhra Pradesh 18028 18193 165 16 Telangana 16816 16957 141 17 Chhattisgarh 6332 6458 126 18 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 6745 6827 82 19 Himachal Pradesh 3972 4043 71 20 Delhi 11350 11417 67 21 Manipur 909 968 59 22 Kerala 19152 19198 46 23 Tripura 1171 1215 44 24 Meghalaya 662 696 34 25 Puducherry (UT) 535 563 28 26 Nagaland 695 722 27 27 Mizoram 423 445 22 28 Arunachal Pradesh 552 573 21 29 Uttarakhand 5444 5464 20 30 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 378 384 6 31 Sikkim 304 309 5 32 Goa 975 979 4 33 Laddakh 226 230 4 34 Chandigarh (UT) 741 743 2 35 Andaman & Nicobar 115 115 0 Lakshadweep (UT) 2 2 0 435,720 442,416 6,696

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Enables High-Speed Connectivity in Lakshadweep for Tourists

Regions with Less 5G Deployments

While having only two BTS deployments in Lakshadweep is understandable given its small size and population, it's worth noting that there were no additional deployments in April 2024. Similarly, Andaman and Nicobar Islands had only 115 BTS deployments as of April 30, with no additions during April. With only a minor increase of 2 BTS deployments in April, Chandigarh is also among the regions with slower growth in 5G deployments.

The surge in 5G infrastructure deployment across various states and UTs in India during April 2024 reflects a significant deployment of high-speed and high-capacity networks across the country.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

5G in India

The total number of 5G BTS in India surged from 435,720 to 442,416 during April 2024. In India, only private telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering commercial 5G services with no monetary benefits. 5G is offered at 4G pricing and currently Unlimited 5G is offered by both the telcos.

BSNL is currently deploying its 4G, and we are unsure when its 4G service will be available on a PAN India basis. Vodafone Idea (Vi), another private telco which is losing wireless subscribers month on month just like BSNL/MTNL, in a recent email to customers signed by CEO has stated that it will focus on 4G expansion and 5G rollout.