India Witnessed Deployment of Over 6,000 5G BTS During April 2024

Reported by Srikapardhi

In India, only private telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering commercial 5G services with no monetary benefits.

Highlights

  • Bihar, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh lead in 5G infrastructure expansion.
  • Some regions experience slower growth in 5G deployments, such as Lakshadweep and Chandigarh.
  • Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio offer commercial 5G services, while Vi focus on 4G expansion and 5G rollout.

India witnessed the deployment of 6,696 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) across various states and union territories (UTs) during April 2024. BTS are the equipment that facilitate wireless communication between user equipment and a network. The latest data reported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reveals significant progress in expanding the reach of 5G technology, with Bihar, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh leading the deployment efforts.

Top States with 5G Deployments

Bihar, a state in eastern India, recorded an addition of 864 BTS during the said duration. Similarly, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat witnessed significant growth in 5G infrastructure expansion, with BTS additions of 709, 699, and 611 respectively. Among other notable contributors to the 5G infrastructure expansion, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam reported increase with BTS additions of 424, 397, and 332 respectively.

5G BTS Deployed in April 2024

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
31 Mar 202430 Apr 2024BTS Additions in Apr 2024
1Bihar2164722511864
2Karnataka2867529384709
3Uttar Pradesh4899049689699
4Gujarat2923229843611
5West Bengal2819228616424
6Madhya Pradesh1871419111397
7Assam82298561332
8Rajasthan2549625813317
9Haryana1560415878274
10Tamil Nadu3384134113272
10Maharashtra4528345548265
12Jharkhand92719474203
13Odisha1186012038178
14Punjab1515915336177
15Andhra Pradesh1802818193165
16Telangana1681616957141
17Chhattisgarh63326458126
18Jammu & Kashmir (UT)6745682782
19Himachal Pradesh3972404371
20Delhi113501141767
21Manipur90996859
22Kerala191521919846
23Tripura1171121544
24Meghalaya66269634
25Puducherry (UT)53556328
26Nagaland69572227
27Mizoram42344522
28Arunachal Pradesh55257321
29Uttarakhand5444546420
30UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3783846
31Sikkim3043095
32Goa9759794
33Laddakh2262304
34Chandigarh (UT)7417432
35Andaman & Nicobar1151150
Lakshadweep (UT)220
435,720442,4166,696

Regions with Less 5G Deployments

While having only two BTS deployments in Lakshadweep is understandable given its small size and population, it's worth noting that there were no additional deployments in April 2024. Similarly, Andaman and Nicobar Islands had only 115 BTS deployments as of April 30, with no additions during April. With only a minor increase of 2 BTS deployments in April, Chandigarh is also among the regions with slower growth in 5G deployments.

The surge in 5G infrastructure deployment across various states and UTs in India during April 2024 reflects a significant deployment of high-speed and high-capacity networks across the country.

5G in India

The total number of 5G BTS in India surged from 435,720 to 442,416 during April 2024. In India, only private telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering commercial 5G services with no monetary benefits. 5G is offered at 4G pricing and currently Unlimited 5G is offered by both the telcos.

BSNL is currently deploying its 4G, and we are unsure when its 4G service will be available on a PAN India basis. Vodafone Idea (Vi), another private telco which is losing wireless subscribers month on month just like BSNL/MTNL, in a recent email to customers signed by CEO has stated that it will focus on 4G expansion and 5G rollout.

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

