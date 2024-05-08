DE-CIX Jakarta Internet Exchange Goes Live

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

DE-CIX launches DE-CIX Jakarta, a new internet exchange in Indonesia, boosting digital connectivity and infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

Highlights

  • Built on DE-CIX Apollon platform, distributed across NTT’s JKT2 and the Matrix Data Center JKT2.
  • Integrated into DE-CIX ASEAN ecosystem, covering seven key metro markets.
  • Direct connectivity to DE-CIX Singapore ensures best-in-class interconnection services.

Follow Us

DE-CIX Jakarta Internet Exchange Goes Live
DE-CIX, the operator of Internet Exchanges (IXs), has announced the launch of DE-CIX Jakarta, a new internet exchange (IX) in Indonesia, expanding its presence in Southeast Asia. The new Internet Exchange, a joint venture between DE-CIX and PT IDMarco Digital Solusi, a subsidiary of the Salim Group, is now live and operational, DE-CIX announced on Tuesday.

Also Read: DE-CIX Internet Exchanges Record 59 Exabytes of Global Data Traffic in 2023




Launch of DE-CIX Jakarta

Built on the DE-CIX Apollon platform, DE-CIX Jakarta is distributed across two data centers in Jakarta, NTT’s JKT2 and the Matrix Data Center JKT2, with access to 95 percent of the Jakarta market. The first 10+ customers, including both domestic and international networks, are in the process of being connected, DE-CIX said in a release.

Integration into ASEAN Ecosystem

The IX is integrated into the existing DE-CIX ASEAN ecosystem, now covering seven key metro markets: Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang, Brunei, and Manila. Customers at any of the exchanges are able to exchange Internet traffic with networks at any of the other IXs in the region. DE-CIX says this is the most cost-effective way to peer across Southeast Asia.

"Indonesia, with the largest population and the fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia, is the next logical step for DE-CIX in Southeast Asia," explains Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

"As mega hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong are losing some of their relevance due to increasing restrictions in the respective markets, we are now seeing multi-million-dollar investments pouring into markets like Jakarta to serve local needs."

"Global players are now planning their arrival in the Indonesian market and expect the same quality of interconnection services and latency to end-users as they have in other key markets. At DE-CIX, we are ready to serve the needs of local and international networks to provide the best and most resilient connectivity to clouds, content, and applications for Indonesian people and businesses."

Also Read: DE-CIX Frankfurt Sets New Data Throughput Record at 17 Tbps

Enhanced Interconnection Services

The IX will be directly connected to DE-CIX Singapore, incorporating DE-CIX Jakarta into its Southeast Asian interconnection ecosystem and providing best in class interconnection for network providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises, backed by industry-leading SLAs, the company said.

DE-CIX Jakarta will combine both local and regional interconnection, including Cloud Exchange capabilities, and will lead to a better user experience for Indonesian end-users, along with a wide array of cloud interconnection services tailored for enterprises.

Growth Prospects in Indonesian Economy

"The Indonesian economy is anticipated to see enormous growth in the coming years. Our integrated solution supports the ongoing cloudification, transformation of content, and traffic localisation in Indonesia, and offers seamless access to clouds and content hosted in Singapore," says Thomas Dragono, Director of DE-CIX Indonesia. "With the arrival of DE-CIX Apollon in Jakarta, all networks in the country are invited to take advantage of DE-CIX’s best-in-class platform."

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Amit :

I am still on Rs 199 Plan from Reliance Jio with 25 GB Data. Free SMS 100 national SMS per…

Jio Affordable Postpaid Plan Offers Unlimited 5G and Multiple Connections

Bonny Babu Onat :

Apart from the weaker Tensor G3, bit of overheating and with further price discounts, this is easily one of the…

Google Pixel 8 Pro Long-Term Review: Does AI Make the…

Rupesh :

So less than 23% of the total base has actually used Airtel 5G in Haryana and while other 47-50 Lakh…

Bharti Airtel Announces 5G User Milestones in Himachal Pradesh and…

Faraz :

Vi should cap speed at around 70 or 80 Mbps during day & at night unlimited they may limit 30…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Shivraj Roy :

Thats true majority of the people i know use Jio or Airtel Hardly anyone uses Vi I use Vi because…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments