DE-CIX Jakarta Internet Exchange Goes Live



DE-CIX, the operator of Internet Exchanges (IXs), has announced the launch of DE-CIX Jakarta, a new internet exchange (IX) in Indonesia, expanding its presence in Southeast Asia. The new Internet Exchange, a joint venture between DE-CIX and PT IDMarco Digital Solusi, a subsidiary of the Salim Group, is now live and operational, DE-CIX announced on Tuesday.

Launch of DE-CIX Jakarta

Built on the DE-CIX Apollon platform, DE-CIX Jakarta is distributed across two data centers in Jakarta, NTT’s JKT2 and the Matrix Data Center JKT2, with access to 95 percent of the Jakarta market. The first 10+ customers, including both domestic and international networks, are in the process of being connected, DE-CIX said in a release.

Integration into ASEAN Ecosystem

The IX is integrated into the existing DE-CIX ASEAN ecosystem, now covering seven key metro markets: Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang, Brunei, and Manila. Customers at any of the exchanges are able to exchange Internet traffic with networks at any of the other IXs in the region. DE-CIX says this is the most cost-effective way to peer across Southeast Asia.

"Indonesia, with the largest population and the fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia, is the next logical step for DE-CIX in Southeast Asia," explains Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

"As mega hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong are losing some of their relevance due to increasing restrictions in the respective markets, we are now seeing multi-million-dollar investments pouring into markets like Jakarta to serve local needs."

"Global players are now planning their arrival in the Indonesian market and expect the same quality of interconnection services and latency to end-users as they have in other key markets. At DE-CIX, we are ready to serve the needs of local and international networks to provide the best and most resilient connectivity to clouds, content, and applications for Indonesian people and businesses."

Enhanced Interconnection Services

The IX will be directly connected to DE-CIX Singapore, incorporating DE-CIX Jakarta into its Southeast Asian interconnection ecosystem and providing best in class interconnection for network providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises, backed by industry-leading SLAs, the company said.

DE-CIX Jakarta will combine both local and regional interconnection, including Cloud Exchange capabilities, and will lead to a better user experience for Indonesian end-users, along with a wide array of cloud interconnection services tailored for enterprises.

Growth Prospects in Indonesian Economy

"The Indonesian economy is anticipated to see enormous growth in the coming years. Our integrated solution supports the ongoing cloudification, transformation of content, and traffic localisation in Indonesia, and offers seamless access to clouds and content hosted in Singapore," says Thomas Dragono, Director of DE-CIX Indonesia. "With the arrival of DE-CIX Apollon in Jakarta, all networks in the country are invited to take advantage of DE-CIX’s best-in-class platform."