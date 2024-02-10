DE-CIX Internet Exchanges Record 59 Exabytes of Global Data Traffic in 2023



DE-CIX Internet Exchanges reported an exceptional surge in data traffic, reaching 59 exabytes in 2023, a remarkable 23 percent increase from the 48 exabytes recorded in 2022. To put this into perspective, 59 exabytes represent the storage capacity of a staggering 460,625,000 smartphones, each equipped with 128 gigabytes of storage space. Data transmission speed is measured in terabits per second (Tbps), with one terabit per second equaling 1 trillion bits per second.

Internet Exchanges

Internet Exchanges, commonly abbreviated as IXPs, are physical network infrastructure facilities that allow various Internet service providers (ISPs), content delivery networks (CDNs), and other network providers to exchange Internet traffic between their networks.

Exceptional Data Traffic Surge

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, underscored the critical role of their Internet Exchanges in modern digital lifestyles, stating, "Whether for emails, artificial intelligence, data-based products, the immersive Internet, or the transmission of global sports highlights – the fast and secure connections at DE-CIX Internet Exchanges are essential for our digital daily lives."

In light of this achievement, Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer of DE-CIX India, highlighted the vital role DE-CIX plays in facilitating seamless data flow across the digital landscape. "As our world becomes increasingly reliant on internet-based applications for communication, entertainment, and commerce, DE-CIX remains committed to providing fast, secure, and reliable connections that empower the digital daily lives of billions worldwide," Sudhir said.

Milestone Achieved

DE-CIX reported a significant milestone on November 8, 2023, when global data throughput peaked at 22.36 terabits per second (Tbps), coinciding with the 4th match day of the UEFA Champions League. DE-CIX Frankfurt, Europe's largest Internet Exchange, hit a record peak of 16.62 Tbps on the same date.

Factors Driving Data Traffic Growth

The surge in data traffic is attributed to the escalating use of internet-based applications, driving the development of data traffic. The current total of 59 exabytes in 2023 marks an increase from 32 exabytes in 2020 and 38 exabytes in 2021, equivalent to approximately 9.8 billion two-hour video streams, DE-CIX said in a report on Friday.

Furthermore, DE-CIX reported that the demand for gaming services surged in early and mid-2023, while video conferencing witnessed regular usage in spring and late summer. Peaks in video streaming coincided with summer and winter seasons.

Regional and Global Expansion

DE-CIX experienced growth across its locations, with notable increases in data throughput at peak times in DE-CIX Dallas (+61 percent), DE-CIX Madrid (+44 percent), DE-CIX Mumbai (+32 percent), and DE-CIX New York (+22 percent).

In broader regions, data traffic in 2023 reached approximately 6.4 exabytes in North America, 5.7 exabytes in India, and around 3.1 exabytes in Southern Europe.

DE-CIX's footprint extends to over 50 metro markets worldwide, providing peering, cloud connectivity, and interconnection services.