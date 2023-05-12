DE-CIX Expands Global Reach With Entry Into Mexican Market

DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, has announced its entry into the Mexican market with the establishment of distributed Internet Exchanges in Mexico City and Santiago de Queretaro. The company aims to provide a secure and high-performance interconnection platform for a wide range of stakeholders, including ISPs, content delivery networks, cloud service providers, and enterprises of all sizes. This strategic move marks the addition of the 45th market to DE-CIX's global presence.

Collaboration with KIO Data Centers

To kickstart its operations in Mexico, DE-CIX will collaborate with KIO Data Centers, utilizing their data centres to host the initial phase of the Internet Exchange. The aim is to have the IX ready for service by early 2024. Subsequently, DE-CIX plans to partner with diverse data centre operators in the country, further expanding its reach and strengthening its position as a key player in the Mexican interconnection landscape.

Direct Connection to DE-CIX Dallas

DE-CIX Mexico will be directly connected to DE-CIX Dallas, the largest carrier and data centre neutral IX in the Southwest region of the United States. This connection will enable low-latency and high-performance access to North American clouds, content, and applications. The integration into DE-CIX's North American and global ecosystem will provide Mexican businesses with seamless connectivity and access to a vast array of digital services.

Filling the Gap in Mexico's Interconnection Ecosystem

According to the statement, DE-CIX aims to enhance the digital experience for both private and business users. The lack of a strong Internet Exchange and harmonized interconnection ecosystem in Mexico presents an opportunity for DE-CIX to fill this gap and meet the growing demand for reliable and efficient interconnection services. With their extensive experience in colocation and IT services spanning over 20 years, KIO Data Centres are excited to welcome DE-CIX to the Mexican market.

Expansion Plans and Data Center Enablement

DE-CIX's market entry strategy includes initially enabling the KIO QRO1 data centre in Santiago de Queretaro, followed by three sites, KIO MEX2, MEX4, and MEX5 in Mexico City. These data centres will facilitate the direct connection to DE-CIX Dallas, enabling efficient access to North American content and applications.

Mexico's Growing Digital Economy and Telecom Market

With a population of 130 million, an Internet penetration rate of 70%, and one of the largest gaming markets in Latin America, Mexico has a growing data centre presence and a strongly growing telecommunications market and digital economy. KIO has 13 core data centres distributed in Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Guatemala, The Dominican Republic, and Spain. DE-CIX's market entry in Mexico signifies a significant milestone in its mission to expand its global interconnection ecosystem.